CBS adding 30-minute add-on to ‘Evening News’ in 2025

When CBS relaunches its venerable “Evening News” franchise in 2025, it’s also getting a plus-branded companion.

“CBS Evening News Plus,” will debut when John Dickerson, Maurice DuBois and Margaret Brennan take over the “CBS Evening News” from current anchor Norah O’Donnell after her final broadcast Jan. 24, 2025.

Dickerson left “The Daily Report” on CBS News 24/7, the network’s 24-hour free news streamer, earlier in 2024 to prepare for his new “Evening” role. He will solo anchor “Plus.”

The half-hour program will air at 7 p.m. local time immediately following the first 30 minutes of “CBS Evening News.” To start, it will be available on the network’s streaming platforms as well as on three California stations the network owns — KCBS in Los Angeles, KPIX in San Fransisco, KOVR in Sacramento — as well as WFOR in Miami, Florida.

That still leaves a fair number of major-market stations where CBS owns a station not airing the broadcast over the air, most notably including New York and Chicago.

Central time zone markets could face some challenges ultimately clearing the “Plus” portion of “Evening” because there are only 30 minutes left after the national newscast feed at 5:30 p.m. local time and the traditional 6 p.m. local newscast before primetime starts at 7 p.m. local time.

Right now, syndicated fare such as “Inside Edition,” which is owned by CBS, often airs in that 30-minute gap. Other stations run off-network sitcom repeats.

These stations could boot their syndicated programming, of course, should “Plus” provide to be successful.

The name “CBS Evening News Plus” notably mirrors that of “CBS Mornings Plus,” an additional hour of CBS News’ morning show that streams and airs on select owned stations. “Mornings Plus” airs on more of the group’s stations, with KCBS in Los Angeles, WBBM in Chicago, KPIX in San Fransisco, WWJ in Detroit and WFOR in Miami carrying it over the air.

Viewers in other markets can stream the third hour of “Mornings” for free.