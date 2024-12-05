Lynx Technik appoints Vincent Noyer as director of product marketing

Technik, provider of modular signal processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Noyer as its director of product marketing. With over 20 years of combined experience as a technical product manager and software developer, Vincent brings an exceptional innovation and leadership track record in the live sports and broadcast market.

At Technik, Vincent will lead the product strategy, align product development with customer needs, and deliver go-to-market plans for the company’s portfolio of signal processing solutions, including the award-winning greenMachine, yellobrik, Centraal and yelloGUI software, Testor, and Series 5000 solutions. His market-focused approach and technical expertise align with Technik’s mission to deliver high-performance, quality solutions that address the evolving needs of the broadcast, professional AV, and media markets.

“I’m honored to join Technik and collaborate with such a respected team and brand,” said Mr Noyer. “ offers a diverse portfolio of solutions, and I am excited to work alongside the development and product teams to support sustainable growth and innovation. I’m looking forward to designing and bringing to market products that truly make a difference for our customers.”

Vincent brings a wealth of expertise in product design, full-stack software development, and real-time applications, with a special focus on live graphics, and video and image processing. Vincent joins Technik from Ross Video, where he most recently served as Director of Sports Analysis. He helped turn the PIERO Sports Graphics solution into a major revenue driver, and successfully introduced it to the U.S. market, where it quickly gained ground and became a go-to technology in American football broadcasts.

Commenting on the appointment, Winfried Deckelmann, CEO of Technik said: “Vincent’s twenty years of experience in the broadcast and media industry, together with his strategic and commercial skills, will be invaluable in helping guide our business forward in its next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to expand the business and bring to market the high-quality products and solutions that Technik is known for.”