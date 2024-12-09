What happened to Alisyn Camerota on CNN?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota left the network Dec. 8, 2024.

She had been with CNN since 2014, anchoring on “New Day,” “CNN Newsroom,” “CNN Tonight” and other programs as well as reporting for “The Whole Story.”

As of Dec. 9, 2024, her future plans have not been announced, though it’s possible she might take a job at another network or pursue independent projects.