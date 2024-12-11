Broadcasters explore vertical video format to reach new audiences

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Vertical video formats, once considered a mobile phone mistake, have emerged as a strategic necessity for broadcasters adapting to shifting viewer preferences. Vertical videos now occupy 78% more screen space on mobile devices than horizontal formats, forcing traditional broadcasters to rethink content creation and delivery methods.

The shift comes as viewers prioritize watching content on smartphones more than ever.

“Mobile viewing has fundamentally shifted how content is created and delivered,” said Yoann Hinard, COO of Witbe. “Data shows that viewers spend more time with vertical video content on smartphones than traditional horizontal formats.”

Dubai-based digital startup Blinx exemplifies this transformation. Launched in September 2023, the platform has garnered 5 billion views and 6.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok in just 12 months by focusing on vertical, social-first content for Gen Z and millennial audiences.

Producing over 50 stories daily, the company’s approach combines traditional media’s credibility with digital media’s engaging presentation style, delivering well-researched information in an entertaining format that resonates with younger viewers.

Traditional broadcasters are also adapting their premium content for vertical viewing, particularly in sports where immediacy and engagement are crucial.

“Last year, Sky Sports Germany notably decided to stream a Super Cup match on TikTok, vertically and with multi-screens, providing the audience on the platform with a unique viewing experience,” said Edouard Griveaud, senior product manager at Vizrt.

The impact extends beyond mere viewer preference.

According to research from Magna Global, vertical videos achieve a 90% brand recall rate compared to 69% for horizontal videos. This effectiveness has caught the attention of advertisers, with eMarketer reporting that 71% of mobile users prefer vertical video advertisements.

“Content distribution platforms have changed the way consumers watch content,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OpenDrives. “Social media has led to vertical formats and shorter clips being more accepted, even preferred.”

Broadcasters face technical and creative challenges in adapting to vertical formats.

Traditional production workflows, designed for horizontal presentation, require significant modification to accommodate vertical aspect ratios while maintaining professional standards. Some organizations, like Blinx, have addressed this by building specialized production pipelines from the ground up, using protocols like NDI and leveraging new storytelling tools like XR and AI to create immersive experiences.

“The biggest challenge for broadcasters will be meeting the audience where they are,” said Kate Dimbleby, CEO of Stornaway. “With most people under 30 engaging on games platforms and social media more than linear broadcast media. Where we see platforms pushing the boundaries is in creating cross platform campaigns that deliver content to viewers in the ways they want to receive it.”

Social media engagement metrics support this observation.

Databox research shows vertical videos achieve 13.8% more visibility on Facebook compared to horizontal formats, while Snapchat reports users are nine times more likely to complete viewing a vertical video.

“A multitude of engaging content, delivered through different platforms, is likely what will retain audiences today,” Griveaud noted. “This includes data-powered shorter stories delivered vertically, short videos based on graphically enhanced archived content, behind the scenes point of view, XR and VR secondary broadcast, or even individual main feed enhanced through glasses or VR helmets.”

“Mobile viewing is changing the way networks connect with audiences. As the ‘second screen’ during live events, it adds an interactive layer—think live polls, social media engagement, or bonus content that keeps viewers hooked,” said Meghna Krishna, CRO of Magnifi, on the potential of interactive content.

“Essentially, anything that mixes what broadcasters have access to more exclusively — for instance, better footage and tech — with the preferred platforms and formats of younger generations,” Griveaud added.

Looking ahead, the industry continues developing new vertical content creation approaches.

“Broadcasters are not just focused on playing catch up with streamers, we can see that they are actively pushing the envelope to innovate and engage in brand new ways with their audiences to surpass their streaming competition,” said Nav Khangura, VP of sales and business development at TMT Insights.

The transformation extends beyond simple reformatting.

Chris Wilson of MediaKind observes that vertical video “enhances the immediacy of the second-screen experience where traditional landscape formats fall short. This trend is particularly appealing to younger audiences who consume content primarily on smartphones and expect an immersive, quick-hit format.”

As mobile viewing continues to grow, broadcasters investing in vertical video capabilities position themselves to meet evolving audience expectations while maintaining professional production values across all formats. The quick rise of ventures like Blinx, which reached billions of views in its first year, demonstrates the potential reward for organizations willing to embrace this shift in content consumption.

“To effectively engage mobile audiences, networks and platforms must adapt their content strategy to embrace both vertical video formats and short-form storytelling, whether through their own apps or social media distribution channels,” said Hinard.