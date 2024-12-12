Australian broadcaster inaugurates IP broadcast facility in Parramatta

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News in Australia has relocated its New South Wales (NSW) operations to its new Parramatta broadcast facility.

The Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. news bulletin inaugurated the new facility, broadcasting from the state-of-the-art Studio 91.

“This is a great moment for the ABC and our audiences,” said Justin Stevens, ABC News director. “ABC Parramatta locates our NSW newsroom within one of Australia’s largest, fastest-growing, and most diverse communities. It means we’re even more closely representing and connecting with our community.”

The debut broadcast also represented a technological advance: ABC’s first full IP-based production. The facility utilizes Grass Valley’s GV AMPP platform, which enables cloud-based video production and editing.

Studio 91 features a set with a Parramatta Square skyline backdrop. The studio is set to integrate augmented reality elements with full perspective tracking in the near future, a first for ABC News.

Anchors Jeremy Fernandez and Nakari Thorpe presented the inaugural bulletin, which focused on Western Sydney stories.

The newsroom at Parramatta now accommodates the NSW 7 p.m. team, alongside ABC Radio Sydney and Product & Technology staff. This follows the recent relocation of ABC Radio Sydney programs to the new Parramatta location.

The move aligns with the ABC’s Five-Year Plan, emphasizing broader representation of Australia’s diverse communities through its content and production practices.