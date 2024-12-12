Streaming’s next act: Hub predicts major shifts coming in 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In an industry marked by constant disruption, 2025 promises to be a big year with the streaming landscape poised for change.

Hub Entertainment Research’s 2025 predictions point to seismic shifts that could fundamentally alter how we consume and pay for digital entertainment.

Consolidation and competition

The era of standalone streaming services appears to be waning.

After years of fragmentation that saw viewers juggling multiple subscriptions — from Netflix and Disney+ to Paramount+ and Peacock — industry consolidation seems inevitable. Hub Senior Consultant Mark Loughney predicted “at least one second-tier streaming service—Max, Paramount+ or Peacock—will cease to exist as a standalone platform,” suggesting it “may merge with another streamer to form a new service or be acquired by a deep-pocketed suitor.”

This forecast comes as streaming services face mounting pressure to achieve profitability amid rising content costs and fierce competition. The industry has already seen significant consolidation, with Warner Bros. Discovery merging HBO Max and Discovery+ into Max, and Disney taking full control of Hulu.

Subscriber retention and new distribution models

Churn — the industry term for subscriber cancellations — has become a critical challenge.

Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown, coupled with increasing prices, highlights the industry’s push for sustainable growth, and 2025 could bring new strategies for keeping subscribers loyal.

Advertisement

Jon Giegengack, principal and founder of Hub, points to Disney+’s early success with long-term subscriptions.

“When Disney+ launched in 2019, D23 members who signed up for a 3-year plan received a 33% discount. This strategy—bolstered by the pandemic—enabled Disney+ to exceed its initial subscriber goals years ahead of schedule.” He predicted more services will offer similar long-term commitments or “click-to-freeze” options instead of outright cancellations.

Internet service providers are also emerging as key players in content distribution.

“New streamer bundles from major Internet providers—such as Charter with Disney+ and MAX or Comcast with Netflix and Apple TV+—will gain traction in 2025,” predicted Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub. Even Disney, which has historically resisted third-party distribution, may “test the waters by offering select services—potentially Hulu content—on Amazon Channels.”

The shift of news sources

Traditional television news faces unprecedented challenges as younger viewers increasingly turn to digital platforms. The coverage of the 2024 presidential election served as a watershed moment, with broadcast networks seeing significant audience declines while digital platforms thrived.

“Young people are abandoning TV news in favor of social media sources,” Giegengack noted. “In 2025, news organizations will double down on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, emphasizing short-form news content and shifting away from expensive TV personalities who fail to deliver ratings in line with their paychecks.”

This shift follows broader industry trends, with traditional media companies increasingly prioritizing digital-first strategies and social media engagement over traditional broadcast models.

Sports streaming and content strategy

Women’s sports could see significant gains in visibility through streaming platforms.

Loughney predicted, “a major FAST channel will acquire streaming rights to packages of several major women’s sports, including the WNBA.”

This follows successful streaming experiments with women’s sports on platforms like Paramount+ and ESPN+, demonstrating strong audience engagement.

Meanwhile, content licensing strategies are expected to evolve.

Hub Senior Consultant David Tice suggested that “by the end of 2025, the rise of FASTs will drive increased competition for viewers. Legacy media firms with FASTs will realize (once again) that content exclusivity is a key audience driver and will pull back key library titles for exclusive use on their owned-and-operated FASTs.”

Regulatory environment and industry consolidation

The regulatory landscape could facilitate more mergers and acquisitions.

Advertisement

“Expect major players in TV tech—especially those dominating TV set operating systems—to buy market share,” Tice warned. “They will squeeze out smaller competitors by offering manufacturers irresistible deals to abandon home-grown solutions.”

This prediction comes as the industry grapples with the aftermath of major mergers like Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, potentially setting precedents for future consolidation.

As streaming platforms mature, the industry appears poised for significant change. Media companies will have to balance consolidation and cost control with the need to maintain innovative content and services that keep subscribers engaged.

For consumers, these changes could mean a streamlined streaming landscape with fewer but more comprehensive options. The days of maintaining half a dozen different streaming subscriptions might be numbered, replaced by more integrated offerings that combine content from multiple sources.

As we approach 2025, the streaming industry’s next chapter looks to be defined not by expansion but by strategic consolidation and the pursuit of sustainable business models in an increasingly competitive digital entertainment landscape.