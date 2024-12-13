Industry Insights: Meeting viewers on every device, anytime

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As audiences become fragmented and consumption habits evolve, broadcast industry players find themselves at a critical juncture: adapt to deliver personalized content across multiple platforms or risk losing their foothold.

In this third installment of our three-part Industry Insights roundtabe on content creation and delivery, we delve deeper into the strategies, tools and formats shaping the future of media.

Our panel explores how broadcasters can capitalize on local expertise, archive-based resources and innovative distribution models to engage loyal audiences in the digital era. They also examine the convergence of over-the-air broadcasts with OTT services, the growing importance of mobile-first viewing experiences and the rising influence of data-driven personalization.

Across these discussions, one thing is clear: today’s success stories will emerge where flexibility, creativity and audience-centric thinking intersect.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

Local expertise drives engagement: Leveraging culturally relevant content and deep archives helps broadcasters forge meaningful connections, enhancing audience loyalty.

Leveraging culturally relevant content and deep archives helps broadcasters forge meaningful connections, enhancing audience loyalty. Blending linear and OTT strategies: Integrating on-demand options with traditional broadcasts caters to diverse viewing habits, expanding reach and improving retention.

Integrating on-demand options with traditional broadcasts caters to diverse viewing habits, expanding reach and improving retention. Personalization powers viewer loyalty: Employing data-driven recommendations and interactive features tailors experiences, keeping audiences consistently engaged.

Employing data-driven recommendations and interactive features tailors experiences, keeping audiences consistently engaged. Mobile-first approaches broaden impact: Optimizing content for smartphones and vertical video ensures that viewers can easily access programming, fueling ongoing engagement.

Optimizing content for smartphones and vertical video ensures that viewers can easily access programming, fueling ongoing engagement. Immersive formats enrich experiences: VR, AR, and multiview capabilities open new avenues for content delivery, inspiring deeper audience involvement and long-term loyalty.

How can OTA broadcasters compete with streaming platforms in engaging audiences?

Andy Hooper, SVP, live products, Ateliere Creative Technologies: OTA broadcasters already have a large share of their viewing hours happening online via streaming technology, so in one sense they are already proving that they can compete. But most still drive their content commissioning and output planning through the lens of the schedule – and this will become increasingly marginalized. In future, those broadcasters who can pivot their content planning to an audience and content first approach, with the personalized schedule being just one consumption method, will be in a stronger position to compete.

Martin Sebelius, CEO, Accedo Video Solutions: Traditional broadcasters have a deep knowledge of their local audience which allows them to deliver culturally relevant programming in a way that global platforms often overlook. By investing in user experience with personalized features and localized languages, broadcasters can create services that feel tailored to their viewers, enhancing engagement. Focusing on localization and aligning content strategies with local preferences, such as cultural events or sports seasons can go a long way to help broadcasters to appeal to audiences and engage with them on a deeper level.

Jan Weigner, CTO, Cinegy: Linear television (or stream) is king where “low latency” is important, like sports, news, weather, and live events. The linear consumption of a live broadcast or stream creates the feeling of being part of a larger group or community.

Martins Magone, CTO, Veset: Although streaming has grown in popularity and there’s an abundance of free and paid services providing content, there’s still a significant market for traditional broadcast TV. Broadcasters are in a unique position because they’re able to meet the needs of those viewers who for whatever reason can’t or don’t want to stream, and at the same time, can also distribute their content on their own streaming services to engage viewers who prefer streaming. By making their content available over multiple platforms, broadcasters can reach and engage with a wider audience, which is critical when competing with streaming services.

Robin Kirchhoffer, CMO, Dalet: Often, broadcasters have a significant advantage with extensive and valuable archives. When properly documented, these can be leveraged for direct or indirect monetization and other distribution opportunities, as well as for producing new content. Additionally, enhancing content offerings by integrating live events, such as sports, news, and other events, is another key strategy, as these are highly valued by audiences for their immediacy and relevance.

Andy Rayner, CTO, Appear: OTA broadcasters can leverage their strength in live events, combining this with IP and cloud-based tools for flexibility and cost efficiency. Appear supports broadcasters in adopting these innovations, ensuring low-latency, high-quality delivery to compete with the interactivity and accessibility of streaming platforms.

Yoann Hinard, COO, Witbe: While traditional OTA broadcasting is facing challenges with infrastructure costs and antenna requirements that are less convenient than streaming, broadcasters still have unique strengths in local content creation. A promising path forward combines traditional broadcasting with digital distribution through FAST channels, streaming partnerships, and social media presence. This hybrid approach lets broadcasters maintain their existing services while reaching new audiences and creating additional revenue streams.

What challenges do broadcasters face in keeping audiences engaged in the digital era?

James Gilbert, VP, sales and marketing, Pixel Power: It sometimes feels like we’re living in an “anything, anytime” landscape. The sheer amount of content and number of platforms available have definitely caused audience fragmentation which has also led to falling ad revenues. With audience attention spans shortening and tastes becoming more fickle, channel/platform hopping has become a huge issue and so it has become extremely hard to maintain audience share, never mind grow it.

Martin Sebelius: Traditional broadcasting simply can’t match the level of personalization and immediacy that OTT provides, making it harder to capture the attention of viewers who are accustomed to tailored recommendations and flexible viewing options. To remain relevant and better meet the needs of today’s audiences, most broadcasters have by now already adapted their offering to incorporate VOD alongside linear programming. This is enabling them to deliver more relevant content and enhance audience engagement without losing sight of their traditional strengths in live and localized programming

Einat Kahana, VP, product solutions, Viaccess-Orca: As viewers increasingly seek more personalized, on-demand experiences, broadcasters must navigate challenges such as technological fragmentation and content saturation. For example, the premium content market is highly competitive, requiring broadcasters to invest more effort and resources to stand out and keep audiences engaged. Whether this is investing more in competitive content or continuously adapting the UI/UX to meet evolving viewer behavior, the viewer’s overall experience must stay at a high level.

Martins Magone: Competition for viewers has increased dramatically in recent years, and keeping viewers engaged is a perpetual challenge for broadcasters, particularly when there are so many streaming services offering high-quality, personalized viewing experiences. To keep audiences engaged, broadcasters are having to continually adapt their offering to ensure they provide viewers with the best possible viewing experience that meets their needs — this applies whether viewers are consuming linear format TV over traditional distribution methods or streaming content on-demand.

Kate Dimbleby, CEO, Stornaway: The biggest challenge for broadcasters will be meeting the audience where they are, with most people under 30 engaging on games platforms and social media more than linear broadcast media. Where we see platforms pushing the boundaries is in creating cross platform campaigns that deliver content to viewers in the ways they want to receive it.

Chris Wilson, director of product marketing, MediaKind: Broadcasters face the challenge of competing with digital-first services that offer global access, interactivity, and convenience through a single subscription. To keep audiences engaged, they must adapt by providing content that is accessible anywhere and incorporates interactive elements, such as multiview capabilities or personalized offerings, to meet the evolving expectations of today’s viewers, and to keep the advertising revenue that a lot of them critically need.

Edouard Griveaud, senior product manager, Vizrt: While the older generation still rely heavily on linear TV, and the younger generations often become informed via highlight clips on social media, both still expect top-quality content delivery. This includes interactive data-driven real-time graphics, smooth analytical elements on screen, and a seamless virtual environment for the presenter. This means that some of the main challenges of broadcasters today include ensuring accurate, fast, and entertaining information, delivered seamlessly to any viewer’s platform (and therefore, ratio) of choice – without losing quality or credibility.

How are streaming platforms leveraging data to personalize the viewing experience?

Martins Magone: Data is a critical tool that enables OTT providers to understand viewers’ needs and preferences. With this valuable knowledge, video services can ensure that content recommendations and user experience align closely with what viewers want, and additionally, it also allows ads to be targeted which makes advertising space much more attractive, which in turn maximizes ad revenue.

Paul Macklin, director of product management, Bitmovin: From a business perspective, they only want hit programs to attract more advertisers and boost revenue from advertising. However, not all shows will be overnight successes so taking just one metric could be seen as being too hasty and creates a reluctance by viewers to watch new programs if there is a chance of them being canceled after one season. It’s important for streaming platforms to consider multiple metrics when deciding how best to personalize the viewing experience.

Kathy Klingler, CMO, Brightcove: Streaming platforms leverage a tremendous amount of data to personalize the viewing experience at an individual level by analyzing user behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns. They track what, when, and how viewers watch, tailoring recommendations and optimizing ad placements to minimize viewer engagement and loyalty. AI and machine learning enhance these insights, offering personalized content, custom thumbnails, and improving click-through rates. Real-time analytics also help platforms adapt to trends, refine interfaces, and invest in content that drives retention and growth.

Yoann Hinard: Streaming platforms leverage viewer data for Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), enabling personalized advertising that offers a significant opportunity for monetization compared to traditional broadcasting. While implementing DAI at scale presents technical challenges, particularly when delivering targeted ads to millions of concurrent viewers, platforms are continuously improving their systems to ensure seamless ad experiences. Beyond advertising, streaming services analyze viewer’s watching patterns, search history, and engagement metrics to create tailored content recommendations and user interfaces, delivering a more engaging and personalized viewing experience.

What unique engagement opportunities do streaming platforms have that broadcast networks might lack?

Andy Hooper: From a technological perspective there is nothing uniquely available to streamers which is unavailable to broadcast networks. The engagement opportunities are therefore differentiated only by differences in business goals, process, knowledge and mindset. Of course, the global nature of the addressable market for some streamers can present advantages in terms of economies of scale,and this may result in a need for broadcasters to merge or collaborate more widely in future to ensure they can compete.

Martin Sebelius: Interactive features such as personalized content recommendations, tailored notifications, and seamless streaming across multiple devices enhances the user experience. Unlike the fixed programming schedules of traditional networks, OTT services have the ability to continuously adapt to audience demands, making real-time updates that keep viewers engaged. These factors, combined with seamless technology integration and innovative viewing options, give streaming platforms a significant edge in engaging viewers.

Martins Magone: Unlike with traditional linear format TV where programming schedules are set and not personalized to individual tastes and interests, video-on-demand services can recommend content to viewers that they are most likely to enjoy. Personalizing content recommendations is highly effective at engaging viewers because it ensures viewers see content that is relevant and of interest to them personally, which also helps to reduce decision fatigue.

Paul Macklin: Unlike traditional broadcast network TV advertising, with the right technology, streaming platforms can personalize the viewing experience through contextual advertising. This ability is further enhanced through the use of AI tools which can analyze video scenes, so that services can select ads that match the content’s mood and themes, such as promoting luxury hotels during scenes in high-end settings. This hyper-personalized approach boosts ad engagement and increases revenue, all without relying on personal tracking or cookies.

Nav Khangura: The most unique and strongest engagement opportunity that streaming platforms possess over broadcast networks is the availability of content at any time, on any device, in any place. Without the baggage of legacy infrastructures and ways of working, the flexibility and freedom offered by streamers perfectly suits the viewing trends we are seeing across the industry today, essentially giving the audience what they are asking for, when they want it and, on the devices they prefer. This provides opportunities for streamers to engage differently with their audiences, such as highly personalized recommendations, interactive features to build your own story, experimentation with different release models and monetization tiers, and rapidly expanding across borders in ways in which broadcast networks cannot.

What role does mobile viewing play in how networks and platforms engage with audiences?

Meghna Krishna, CRO, Magnifi: Mobile viewing is changing the way networks connect with audiences. As the “second screen” during live events, it adds an interactive layer—think live polls, social media engagement, or bonus content that keeps viewers hooked.

Martins Magone: Viewing behavior has evolved significantly over the last decade, with viewers today watching video on mobile devices as well as on big screen TVs. Content providers are challenged with engaging with audiences across these different platforms, and also with providing a seamless and consistent viewing experience no matter how the viewer watches the content, which is undoubtedly difficult to get right.

Edouard Griveaud: Audiences can comment, share, and engage more directly than with a live match on TV, but they can also interact while a match is going on. Last year, Sky Sports Germany notably decided to stream a Super Cup match on TikTok, vertically and with multi-screens, providing the audience on the platform with a unique viewing experience. Mobile phones enable networks and platforms to engage with audiences in a variety of ways that can supplement what they already deliver on the big screen.

Yoann Hinard: Mobile viewing has fundamentally shifted how content is created and delivered. Data shows that viewers spend more time with vertical video content on smartphones than traditional horizontal formats, largely driven by short-form content on TikTok and Instagram. To effectively engage mobile audiences, networks and platforms must adapt their content strategy to embrace both vertical video formats and short-form storytelling, whether through their own apps or social media distribution channels.

What new formats do you see emerging for content delivery in broadcasting?

Meghna Krishna: Broadcasting is getting a serious makeover with some cool new formats. Vertical videos are taking over, thanks to mobile-first platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Web stories and storytelling are also popping up everywhere—quick, interactive content that’s perfect for short attention spans.

Martins Magone: Immersive technologies like AR and VR hold immense potential for content providers, who will be able to provide an out of this world viewing experience that engages viewers like never before. The launch of the Apple Vision Pro has put immersive experiences firmly in the spotlight, and excitement around extended reality has gone up a notch this year. UK broadcaster, Channel 4, has just launched a new app for the Apple Vision Pro — making it the first broadcaster in the UK to do so.

Paul Macklin: Multiview is definitely gaining traction, especially in the world of sports broadcasting. We’re already seeing more video services using this format so that viewers can watch multiple streams simultaneously. It’s great for viewers because they can tailor their own viewing experience and stay watching the content they want without having to flick between different channels to check the results and scores on different games. For video providers, it’s a win win because viewers stay engaged for longer.

Nav Khangura: Broadcasters are not just focused on playing catch up with streamers, we can see that they are actively pushing the envelope to innovate and engage in brand new ways with their audiences to surpass their streaming competition. Many follow the innovations and new formats driven by streamers, such as VR, AR and now XR, especially around sports and gaming broadcasts. However, recently we’ve seen new formats such as AI-driven forms of targeted advertising for regional replacements, strong second-screen offerings with a seamless experience of video and data and truly interactive game and quiz shows to bring the audiences into the broadcast, in real time.

Benjamin Shirley, product manager, broadcast, MainConcept: A huge part of delivery over the coming years will be about better ad tech solutions and we will likely see new ways of scaling advertising into viewing to keep subscriptions affordable. However, the real solution will come in the usability of the tools, making sure it’s easy to integrate ad inventory management, personalization, metadata, customer data into a lightweight, cost-effective stack solution. A tool that handles the setup for all end user devices without much complexity on the side of the broadcaster will allow them to manage daily operations with operator teams more easily, freeing up costly engineering teams to focus on more valuable tasks.

Chris Wilson: Vertical video is becoming increasingly popular, especially on mobile devices, enhancing the immediacy of the second-screen experience where traditional landscape formats fall short. This trend is particularly appealing to younger audiences who consume content primarily on smartphones and expect an immersive, quick-hit format. Similarly, the emergence of multiview solutions is allowing viewers to watch multiple streams simultaneously — a feature that particularly resonates with tech-savvy generations that are more accustomed to multitasking, especially during live events and extensive coverage scenarios like elections.

Edouard Griveaud: A multitude of engaging content, delivered through different platforms, is likely what will retain audiences today. This includes data-powered shorter stories delivered vertically, short videos based on graphically enhanced archived content, behind the scenes point of view, XR and VR secondary broadcast, or even individual main feed enhanced through glasses or VR helmets. Essentially, anything that mixes what broadcasters have access to more exclusively — for instance, better footage and tech — with the preferred platforms and formats of younger generations.

Yoann Hinard: The broadcasting landscape is witnessing an exciting evolution in content delivery formats, with vertical video and short-form content driving significant engagement, particularly with mobile-first audiences. Multi-camera viewing experiences demonstrated innovative value during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where viewers could choose their preferred camera angles to watch the events. This trend continued with the NFL’s multi-game viewing formats that let fans watch several games at once, illustrating a shift towards more interactive and personalized viewing experiences, giving audiences greater control over how they consume content while creating new opportunities for engagement and monetization.