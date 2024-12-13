Shinobi II monitor supports Canon, Sony, Nikon touch-to-focus with new feature update

With the release of firmware update 11.03.00, Atomos’ extremely popular Shinobi II monitor gets camera control support for even more camera models, improved touch-to-focus for already supported models, and other feature improvements.

Launched this summer to wide acclaim, Shinobi II is a slim, lightweight, 5-inch daylight viewable, 1500nit HDR monitor that is perfect for vloggers, creatives, and photographers.

In response to customer feedback, touch-to-focus was added with a firmware update in October. This feature has now been further enhanced with the 11.03.00 update to include setting a focus point in AF tracking mode for already supported cameras. Touch to focus has also been extended to the following camera models: Canon EOS R1, Canon EOS R5 Mark II, Canon EOS R7, Nikon Z8, Sony FX3, and Sony FX30.

“It’s a Christmas present to our loyal users! The overwhelming success of AF touch to focus from our Shinobi II HDR screen has meant a new improved workflow for videographers and photographers alike,” commented Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. “Now, with support for the most popular Canon, Sony, and Nikon cameras, this is a true revolution in camera operation. We are listening to customers and supporting the cameras they use; we will continue to upgrade Shinobi II based on this feedback,” added Young.

This firmware update also adds camera control for Fujifilm X-T5, X-T4, X-T3, and Fujifilm F-LOG2 Log/HDR conversions, as well as bug fixes and reliability improvements.

Shinobi II costs USD/EUR 349 (GBP 295, AUD 545), excluding local sales taxes, and is available from Atomos authorized resellers now. The 11.03.00 firmware update can be downloaded from www.atomos.com/support.