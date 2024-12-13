Shinobi II monitor supports Canon, Sony, Nikon touch-to-focus with new feature update
With the release of firmware update 11.03.00, Atomos’ extremely popular Shinobi II monitor gets camera control support for even more camera models, improved touch-to-focus for already supported models, and other feature improvements.
Launched this summer to wide acclaim, Shinobi II is a slim, lightweight, 5-inch daylight viewable, 1500nit HDR monitor that is perfect for vloggers, creatives, and photographers.
In response to customer feedback, touch-to-focus was added with a firmware update in October. This feature has now been further enhanced with the 11.03.00 update to include setting a focus point in AF tracking mode for already supported cameras. Touch to focus has also been extended to the following camera models: Canon EOS R1, Canon EOS R5 Mark II, Canon EOS R7, Nikon Z8, Sony FX3, and Sony FX30.
“It’s a Christmas present to our loyal users! The overwhelming success of AF touch to focus from our Shinobi II HDR screen has meant a new improved workflow for videographers and photographers alike,” commented Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. “Now, with support for the most popular Canon, Sony, and Nikon cameras, this is a true revolution in camera operation. We are listening to customers and supporting the cameras they use; we will continue to upgrade Shinobi II based on this feedback,” added Young.
This firmware update also adds camera control for Fujifilm X-T5, X-T4, X-T3, and Fujifilm F-LOG2 Log/HDR conversions, as well as bug fixes and reliability improvements.
Shinobi II costs USD/EUR 349 (GBP 295, AUD 545), excluding local sales taxes, and is available from Atomos authorized resellers now. The 11.03.00 firmware update can be downloaded from www.atomos.com/support.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Categories
Industry Feed, Monitoring
The content on this page is provided by the featured companies. NewscastStudio cannot guarantee the accuracy or veracity of any claims about products or services made in this content. The views expressed in this content does not necessarily reflect the views of NewscastStudio or its team. This content maybe contain trademarks owned by third parties and those marks are the property of those companies.