Silvana Effio named co-host of Spanish-language ‘Acceso Total’

Telemundo 52 Los Angeles has announced Silvana Effio has been named co-host of its Spanish-language lifestyle program “Acceso Total” alongside Elva Saray, beginning Dec. 17, 2024.

“Acceso Total,” which delivers extensive entertainment news, celebrity interviews, and the latest in music, culture, cuisine and social trends to Spanish-speaking audiences, is now available in more than 70 U.S. markets, reaching more than 70% of the nation’s Hispanic television households.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Silvana to the show,” said Amaya Pinto-Fernandez, executive producer of the show, in a statement. “Her vibrant energy and enthusiasm will undoubtedly strengthen our connection with audiences. We are excited to witness how Elva and Silvana’s dynamic will elevate the show and invite audiences to tune in!”

Effio is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning journalist with more than 15 years of media experience across local and national television, serving both English and Spanish-speaking audiences. A versatile journalist, Effio has covered breaking news, investigative, political and entertainment stories and conducted exclusive interviews, most notably with Joshua Holt, an American prisoner in Venezuela.

Prior to joining Telemundo 52 KVEA, she was a news anchor for Telemundo Colorado from 2021 to 2024. Previously, Effio spent seven years at Telemundo Utah, where she was news director and news anchor. A native of Peru, she earned her bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism from the University of Utah.

Produced by Telemundo 52, “Acceso Total” airs Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Pacific KVEA and other times on Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations. The half-hour program was created by the Telemundo Station Group in 2009 and has grown significantly since its inception, consistently delivering high-quality content and earning numerous accolades. The program provides local insertion opportunities for advertisers to air in their local markets or across multiple cities.

In addition, Telemundo-owned stations located in Miami, WSCV, and Fort Myers-Naples, WWDT, produce localized “Acceso Total” programs.

