Titan OS partners with Little Dot Studios for the launch of six new free streaming channels

Titan OS S.L., the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, announced its partnership with Little Dot Studios, an award-winning content studio and digital media network. This collaboration brings six FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels to Titan OS’s growing free streaming content lineup and will allow for cross-monetization of CTV inventory.

The six FAST channels — Real Crime, Real Wild, The Chat Show Channel, History Hit, Wonder, and Don’t Tell the Bride — will be available to audiences across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics through Titan OS.

The channel lineup is available on Philips Titan OS-powered devices as well as the high-quality channel selection Titan OS offers on selected Sony Android TVs. This reach will soon be extended to JVC and other leading TV brands.

With this launch, Titan OS reinforces its mission to make content discovery easier by offering a wide variety of entertainment for all tastes. The line-up spans multiple genres, from nature to exciting true crime and history documentaries, to movies and entertainment TV shows.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: “We are committed to continually expanding our content portfolio with diverse, high-quality channels providing users with a greater range of choices. Little Dot Studios has great expertise in the FAST business and a deep understanding of audience needs, so we’re very excited to work together to deliver exceptional content while supporting the distribution and monetization of their offerings.”

Richard Young, MD of History Hit & FAST Channels at Little Dot Studios, added: “This partnership with Titan OS allows us to bring our range of FAST channels to more viewers across Europe. By combining Titan OS’s innovative platform with our premium content, we’re able to reach diverse audiences and expand the footprint of our channel brands while unlocking new monetization opportunities across our respective channel networks.”

The channels are seamlessly accessible through Titan OS’s integrated Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and home page navigation tools.

Titan OS remains committed to expanding its content portfolio and consistently delivering high-quality, localised entertainment. Content partnerships are underway for further content rollouts.

