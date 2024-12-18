Mediagenix welcomes Bruno Langlais as business development manager in North America

Mediagenix, a leader in software solutions for content strategy, content value management, and content scheduling, announces the appointment of Bruno Langlais as business development manager for North America. With over 25 years of experience driving sales strategy in the media and entertainment industry, Bruno will play a key role in further positioning Mediagenix as a trusted partner for broadcasters, streaming platforms, and content creators.

Langlais will build strategic partnerships and elevate go-to-market strategies for Mediagenix’s media management platform and software solutions in North America. Leveraging his expertise, he will help Mediagenix customers to optimize their media operations, expertly manage the entire lifecycle of their content, and help them drive growth through data-driven decision-making and scalable multi-platform engagement.

Mediagenix’s solutions empower media companies to connect content with the right audiences at the right time, enabling them to expand their reach across multiple platforms and regions. By automating tasks and managing scheduling from planning to production, and distribution to archiving, the company’s platform saves time, minimizes errors, optimizes workflows, and maximizes revenue opportunities. Its integrated platform enhances audience engagement and maximizes content value across all screens and platforms.

Before joining Mediagenix, Langlais served as senior sales director, Americas, at Ateliere Creative Technologies, where he developed successful sales strategies targeting major studios and content providers. He also spearheaded initiatives to tap into new market segments, including news and sports, and managed relationships with key partners.

Commenting on Langlais’ new appointment, Eric Carson, managing Director, Americas at Mediagenix, said: “Bruno brings an impressive track record of driving growth for media companies, coupled with extensive expertise in content management and workflow automation. His industry insights will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the Americas. We’re thrilled to welcome Bruno to the team and look forward to strengthening our customer relationships and uncovering new opportunities to deliver transformative scheduling, title management, strategic planning, budgeting and content recommendation solutions to the market.”

“I am thrilled to join Mediagenix and leverage my experience to drive growth and establish the company as an industry leader. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and customers to adapt to their evolving needs and business models,” said Langlais.

Langlais is based in Boston, MA.

