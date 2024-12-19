Industry Insights: Navigating the evolving landscape of cybersecurity

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, broadcasters face increasing challenges in protecting their content and infrastructure.

In this Industry Insights roundtable, industry leaders discuss the critical aspects of broadcast security, from ransomware protection to securing remote production environments. They explore how emerging technologies like AI are enhancing security measures and creating new vulnerabilities while highlighting the importance of employee training and vendor partnerships in maintaining robust security protocols.

Our experts share valuable insights on best practices for content protection, incident response strategies and the future of broadcast security in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

Security threats demand vigilance:

Ransomware attacks and unauthorized access pose major risks to broadcasters, requiring comprehensive protection measures throughout the content delivery chain. Cloud infrastructure strengthens defense: Cloud-native platforms deliver essential security features with built-in encryption and access controls while maintaining the scalability broadcasters need.

Cloud-native platforms deliver essential security features with built-in encryption and access controls while maintaining the scalability broadcasters need. Remote workflows create new challenges: The shift to remote and mobile production environments requires specialized security approaches, from Zero Trust architecture to continuous device monitoring.

The shift to remote and mobile production environments requires specialized security approaches, from Zero Trust architecture to continuous device monitoring. Human factors matter most: Even sophisticated security systems can be compromised without proper employee training, making ongoing education and scenario-based preparation critical.

Even sophisticated security systems can be compromised without proper employee training, making ongoing education and scenario-based preparation critical. AI drives security evolution: Artificial intelligence is transforming both attack methods and defensive capabilities, requiring broadcasters to continuously adapt their security strategies.

What are the most significant cybersecurity threats currently facing broadcasters? Broadcast production more specifically?

Sam Peterson, COO, Bitcentral: The biggest cybersecurity threats in broadcasting include ransomware attacks, unauthorized access, and data breaches that compromise content integrity. In production specifically, threats like signal interception and network breaches endanger both the safety and confidentiality of media assets. Partnering with an experienced vendor ensures broadcasters have the latest security protocols and proactive measures to mitigate these risks.

What strategies ensure the integrity of content during production and distribution?

Terri Davies, President, Trusted Partner Network: Strategies should include implementation of robust access controls, such as multi-factor authentication and zero trust architectures, to limit access to sensitive materials only to authorized individuals.

What role do cloud services play in the cybersecurity of broadcast production?

Mélanie Langlois, product manager of anti-piracy and content protection solutions, Viaccess-Orca: Cloud services provide scalability to efficiently manage peak usage as well as ensure robust content protection. By leveraging cloud-native platforms, broadcasters gain regional coverage and adaptability, enhancing security across production workflows to counter evolving threats.

Sam Peterson: Cloud services are critical for secure, scalable content storage and distribution in broadcast production. They offer built-in cybersecurity features like encryption, continual updates, and advanced access controls. Collaborating with a cloud provider that understands media-specific cybersecurity needs allows broadcasters to adopt a highly resilient infrastructure that keeps pace with evolving threats.

What best practices help safeguard confidential content in broadcast workflows?

Mélanie Langlois: A unified, integrated approach to content security is crucial in broadcast workflows. By deploying end-to-end security solutions that address multiple potential vulnerabilities throughout the content delivery chain, broadcasters can minimize risks and ensure more effective protection against evolving threats.

Terri Davies: Best practices include using end-to-end encryption and access control measures to protect content from unauthorized users. Implementing secure file transfer protocols and continuous monitoring can help detect and proactively prevent potential breaches.

How does employee training influence cybersecurity effectiveness in broadcasting?

Terri Davies: Employee training educates staff on recognizing and responding to potential threats such as phishing and social engineering. Regular training also fosters a culture of vigilance that helps protect the entire organization.

Eric Elbaz, principal strategic engagement manager, Akamai: All the cutting-edge tools in the world won’t help if the people using them aren’t prepared. Sophisticated phishing attacks (like those that fueled the NCR ransomware incident) target employees’ instincts under deadline pressure. Broadcasters are countering this by running scenario-based training — think simulated phishing targeting unreleased episodes — so that staff from production assistants to cloud architects know how to spot and stop a suspicious link, a strange login attempt, or a shady request.

What challenges exist in securing remote production setups and mobile devices?

Eric Elbaz: Remote production and mobile editing aren’t just pandemic holdovers — they’re now standard practice. Attackers have capitalized on endpoint vulnerabilities and social engineering to infiltrate networks. Broadcasters need to meet their teams where they are — on location, at home, on the go — by using solutions like Zero Trust Network Access, encrypted file transfers, and ongoing device monitoring, ensuring that mobility doesn’t compromise security or creativity.

How can broadcasters prepare for and respond to cybersecurity incidents?

Mélanie Langlois: Proactive measures, such as leveraging AI to detect unusual behavior and implementing real-time responses like dynamic watermarking, are essential for broadcasters to prepare for cybersecurity incidents. This approach enables faster identification and mitigation of threats, helping to protect both content and revenue streams.

Terri Davies: Broadcasters should develop and regularly update an incident response plan that includes roles, responsibilities, and communication protocols for rapid response. Continuously monitoring systems and conducting routines cybersecurity drills also helps detect threats early.

How is the industry addressing the threat of ransomware attacks on broadcasters?

Sam Peterson: The broadcast industry is responding to ransomware threats by implementing advanced threat detection, robust backup strategies, and regularly testing incident response plans. Additionally, partnerships with cybersecurity firms provide broadcasters with proactive monitoring to detect vulnerabilities early.

Eric Elbaz: Ransomware isn’t just an IT problem for broadcasters — it’s a showstopper that halts content distribution, damages reputations, and shakes audience trust. The Dish Network attack showed how critical it is to isolate systems and contain threats. Microsegmentation, immutable backups, and rapid incident response capabilities have become must-haves, ensuring that even if ransomware enters the environment, it can’t spread freely, and operations can bounce back fast.

How do technological advancements like AI impact cybersecurity strategies?

Mélanie Langlois: AI enhances cybersecurity by enabling real-time analysis and response to threats, such as video piracy. AI engines can also learn from past illicit behaviors, providing proactive alerts when suspicious activity is detected. However, its growing use by malicious actors requires constant adaptation of security protocols.

Eric Elbaz: AI is supercharging both attackers and defenders. Malicious actors use AI to scale their phishing and vulnerability-hunting efforts, while broadcasters increasingly rely on AI-driven analytics to flag anomalies in production workflows — like unusual nighttime access to a sensitive editing platform. By deploying AI-based threat detection and response, broadcasters can get ahead of attacks, turning cybersecurity from a defensive chore into a proactive advantage.

Why are cybersecurity audits important in broadcast production environments?

Terri Davies: Regular audits provide insights into potential risks and reinforce a proactive approach to protecting content. Cybersecurity audits help identify vulnerabilities in systems, workflow, and access controls, ensuring that security measures align with industry standards.

How do vendors and third-party services influence cybersecurity in broadcasting?

Mélanie Langlois: Vendors and third-party service providers are key contributors to the cybersecurity of broadcast environments. Their expertise in deploying integrated, adaptable solutions allows broadcasters to address diverse security challenges, especially as the landscape of digital threats continues to evolve.

Sam Peterson: Vendors and third-party services play a crucial role in a broadcaster’s cybersecurity posture. Each vendor’s security practices impact the overall risk profile, so broadcasters are increasingly adopting stringent vendor management policies and requiring compliance with cybersecurity standards to mitigate potential threats. Working with a vendor focused on the unique security needs of broadcasters can provide an added layer of assurance and help streamline security audits and compliance.

Terri Davies: Third party vendors play a critical role as their systems and practices directly impact the security of shared networks, data, and content. Ensuring your partners comply with security standards through a program such as the Trusted Partner Network helps vendors raise awareness, and fully understand their security preparedness so they can address vulnerabilities and reduce risk.

What future trends are anticipated in broadcast industry cybersecurity?

Mélanie Langlois: The continued rise of AI-driven threats, such as deepfakes, and the increasing sophistication of piracy techniques represent critical trends for the industry. As a result, broadcasters will need to leverage advanced security technologies like dynamic watermarking and AI-enhanced monitoring to stay ahead of these threats.

Sam Peterson: The future of broadcast cybersecurity will likely involve AI-driven threat detection, enhanced protection for remote production environments, and more sophisticated cloud-based security solutions. A trusted technology partner ensures that broadcasters are well-prepared to adopt these innovations, future-proofing their infrastructure against emerging threats and enhancing overall resilience.