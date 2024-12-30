CBS’s California stations plan New Year’s Day fentanyl investigation special

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News and Stations‘ California stations will air a special examining the fentanyl crisis in the state and what lawmakers have done about it.

“California’s Fentanyl Fight: Politicians v. Parents” debuts Jan. 1, 2025, on CBS Los Angeles (KCAL), CBS Sacramento (KOVR) and CBS Bay Area (KPIX) linear and streaming channels.

The 30-minute special combines gripping investigative reporting, led by regional California correspondent Julie Watts, with groundbreaking data journalism utilizing a new AI tool through CalMatters’ Digital Democracy database, designed to hold lawmakers accountable. The special uncovers how California lawmakers avoid accountability by killing controversial legislation without voting on the record, according to CBS News and Stations.

The special has been produced via CBS News California Investigates, a regional group effort to pool resources between CBS’s owned stations in the state. The effort launched in March 2024.

The year-long investigation provides a rare and unprecedented view of California’s one-party supermajority through the eyes of grieving parents who lost their children to fentanyl, only to discover California lawmakers killed popular fentanyl bills by not voting. It captures one of the hardest-fought political battles of the year: parents advocating for stronger criminal penalties against fentanyl-related crimes versus powerful politicians opposed to these measures.

The special airs on each of the group’s stations at different times New Year’s Day:

KCAL Los Angeles: Noon

KOVR Sacramento: 4 p.m.

KPIX San Fransisco: 5:30 p.m.

All times are local.

