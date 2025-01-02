Tegna’s KSDK to relocate, sell downtown St. Louis building

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna’s KSDK has announced plans to relocate from its long-standing home at 1000 Market St. in downtown St. Louis by the end of 2025.

The NBC affiliate has broadcast from its downtown site since 1982. KSDK joins Gray Media’s KMOV in departing downtown, which relocated to Maryland Heights in late 2023.

The exact location of the move has not been announced, with the station finalizing a lease for a new location within the St. Louis city limits.

“Staying within St. Louis city limits has been a top priority as we plan our move to a new facility,” said Alicia Elsner, GM and president of KSDK in a statement. “Our goal is to finalize a space that fosters collaboration and innovation, while offering security, ample parking, and minimal commuting disruption.”

The station’s downtown building, which includes multiple studios and workspaces, covers 70,000 square feet and has an appraised value of $5.2 million. The station plans to sell the building with the move.

Elsner highlighted the importance of secure, onsite parking for employees, a factor influencing the move. About 75% of KSDK’s 135 employees park in a nearby garage and walk to the station. Safety concerns have increased following multiple incidents near the current location last year.

Other businesses have also exited downtown in recent years, such as FleishmanHillard and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Advertisement