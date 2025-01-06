CES 2025: OWC, Hedge partner on LTO archive solution

Other World Computing and Hedge announced a partnership to bundle Hedge’s Canister software with OWC Archive Pro systems, targeting media organizations managing large-scale data archiving.

The agreement includes a Hedge Canister software license, valued at $399, with each OWC Archive Pro purchase. The software provides drag-and-drop functionality for Linear Tape-Open backups on both macOS and Windows platforms.

The Archive Pro system supports up to 18TB native storage capacity per tape cartridge, expandable to 45TB with compression. The system offers transfer rates up to 300MB/s native and 750MB/s compressed, with tape longevity rated at 30 years.

“After breezing through one of the easiest setups you’ll ever experience, complete with driver selection assistance, you can immediately drag and drop files to the Archive Pro just like an external drive,” said Paul Matthijs Lombert, CEO and co-founder of Hedge.

The system includes IBM LTO-7, LTO-8, or LTO-9 drive options and maintains LTFS compatibility. OWC reports the solution delivers a 577% return on investment with up to 55% lower costs compared to HDD storage.

Hedge’s Canister software provides queuing capabilities for ongoing transfers and includes spanning features to track files across multiple tapes. The Library Manager interface enables drag-and-drop functionality for tape library management.

The software operates natively on both Windows and macOS platforms, with specific optimizations for each operating system. The solution targets media and entertainment professionals, corporations, government agencies and small businesses requiring long-term data preservation.

