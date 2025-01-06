CES 2025: OWC unveils Thunderbolt 5 storage, connectivity solutions

Other World Computing (OWC) introduced three products targeting high-end video production workflows at CES 2025, including a RAID storage system supporting 12K video production and a Thunderbolt 5 hub.

The ThunderBlade X12 RAID system offers transfer speeds up to 6,500MB/s, doubling its predecessor’s performance. The device supports capacities from 12TB to 96TB with RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 configurations. OWC plans to release the system in March.

OWC also announced the USB4 40Gb/s Active Optical Cable for long-distance connectivity. The cable supports data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s and display resolutions up to 8K. The optical fiber-based cable comes in 3-meter ($98.99) and 4.5-meter ($129.99) lengths.

The company’s Thunderbolt 5 Hub, now generally available at $189.99, provides three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port from a single connection. The hub supports data speeds up to 80Gb/s bi-directionally, with bandwidth up to 120Gb/s for display needs.

The ThunderBlade X12 targets digital imaging technicians and video editors working with multi-camera sequences at 4K, 6K, 8K and 12K RAW video, or stereoscopic 360 VR content.

The hub delivers up to 140 watts of power for notebook charging and supports multiple display configurations, including three 8K displays. Its aluminum enclosure operates without a fan.

The Active Optical Cable eliminates the 2-meter distance limit of copper-based Thunderbolt and USB4 cables. The 3-meter version delivers up to 240 watts of power, while the 4.5-meter version provides 60 watts.

