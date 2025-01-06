CES 2025: TiVo to enter U.S. market with Sharp Smart TVs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TiVo announced its entry into the U.S. television market through a partnership with Sharp Home Electronics Company of America, with the first TiVo OS-powered Sharp televisions arriving in February 2025.

The initial model features a 55-inch QLED display with Ultra High Definition resolution, High Dynamic Range support, Dolby Atmos audio capabilities and three HDMI ports.

TiVo OS, already established in Europe with eight partners and 33 brands including Panasonic and Telefunken, aggregates content from streaming services and linear TV channels into a unified interface.

“Partnering with Sharp to introduce smart TVs Powered by TiVo in the U.S. represents a significant milestone for us,” said Ben Maughan, general manager of smart TV and media platform for Xperi, TiVo’s parent company.

The platform incorporates voice navigation and algorithmic content recommendations based on viewing habits. The system aims to reduce content discovery time by presenting personalized suggestions across streaming and traditional TV sources.

“We have partnered with TiVo to provide a truly independent platform that allows our consumers to find, watch and enjoy content easily,” said Jim Sanduski, president of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America.

TiVo OS supports major streaming services and provides access to both free and subscription-based content. The system’s content-first approach organizes shows, movies and live events through a single user interface.

Xperi will demonstrate the TiVo OS platform at CES 2025 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

