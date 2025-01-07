Discovery+ plans see $1 per month increase

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Pricing for standalone Discovery+ subscriptions are increasing by $1 per month, effective Jan. 7, 2025.

The service will now cost $5.99 for the ad-supported tier and $9.99 for subscribers who want to watch content without advertising.

New customers are being charged the new price right away, but existing subscribers won’t see the new price until on or after Feb. 7, 2025.

Much of Discovery+’s content is also available on Max, the flagship streamer for Warner Bros. Discovery. Executives had planned to merge Discovery+ and HBO Max, the old name for Max, but ultimately opted to keep the two brands active and sold separately.

Max is billed as more of a general-interest streamer, with Discovery+ focused on documentary and unscripted content culled from networks including its namesake Discovery, HGTV and Food Network.

The ad-supported tier of Discovery+ had been priced at $4.99 since it launched in 2021, so this is the first price increase for that plan. Discovery hiked its ad-free plan form $6.99 to $8.99 in 2023.