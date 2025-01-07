Xumo expands Google TV partnership for ad sales

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Xumo announced an expanded partnership with Google TV Freeplay to monetize more than 160 free ad-supported streaming television channels, building on its existing distribution agreement.

The Comcast-Charter Communications joint venture will manage advertising sales for all Google TV Freeplay FAST channels, which will carry “provided by Xumo” branding within the interface.

“Advertisers know that streaming is the future of TV but reaching audiences holistically and at scale remains a challenge that can hinder more media investment,” said Ying Wang, general manager of Xumo Advertising.

The agreement adds Google TV Freeplay inventory to Xumo’s advertising portfolio, which includes Xumo Play, Xumo devices and third-party streaming platforms. The expansion aims to simplify advertiser access to streaming audiences across multiple platforms.

Xumo currently powers more than 1,750 streaming channels across 20 entertainment platforms worldwide, including Google TV and Xfinity. The company continues to expand its advertising capabilities under Wang’s leadership.

The move addresses growing fragmentation in television advertising by providing advertisers a consolidated entry point to reach streaming viewers at scale across multiple platforms and devices.