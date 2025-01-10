Ikan releases plugin integration for PoE Lights, Q-SYS system

Ikan International has announces its new Q-SYS plugin integration, Ikan Lyra PoE Lights.

As a contributor to the Q-SYS Ecosystem, Ikan collaborated with Q-SYS to create a market-ready control solution that integrates seamlessly into Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform.



Ikan worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the following plugin integration with a Q-SYS Certified (developed with Q-SYS and supported by Control Concepts and Q-SYS) badge (See below):



Ikan Lyra PoE Lights Control Plugin – The plugin introduces control features for Ikan Lyra PoE lights within the Q-SYS environment. With simple configuration and setup, control intensity and color temperature for up to 256 lights.

James Tian, CEO of Ikan, said, “We are excited to introduce the Ikan Lyra PoE Lights plugin for Q-SYS, which demonstrates our commitment to pioneering broadcast-over-IP workflows and leading the convergence of broadcast into AVoIP. This collaboration with Q-SYS allows us to provide our customers with seamless control over their studio lighting, enhancing their creative capabilities and streamlining their workflows.”



“We are proud of our collaboration with Ikan to create a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers,” says Geno Zaharie, Senior Director, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.