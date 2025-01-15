CBS moves up Norah O’Donnell’s last day on ‘Evening News’ due to golf

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News has moved up Norah O’Donnell’s last day on the “CBS Evening News” due to golf coverage.

Originally, O’Donnell’s last day on the “Evening News” was slated for Jan. 24, 2025. However, due to CBS coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open, the newscast will not air nationally Jan. 24, so the network has moved up her final broadcast to Jan. 23, 2025, a network spokesperson confirmed to NewscastStudio.

O’Donnell has anchored the broadcast since 2019. In July 2024, the network announced she would step down from anchor as the broadcast in 2025 and shift to becoming a correspondent for the network.

The network is planning to re-launch the broadcast Jan. 27, 2025, with an ensemble format featuring John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois along with Margaret Brennan anchoring political news coverage from Washington, D.C. As part of the overhaul, the broadcast will move its production operations back to New York City.

CBS had opted to move the permanent studio for “Evening” to Washington, D.C., when O’Donnell became anchor. O’Donnell’s family lives in the Washington, D.C., area.