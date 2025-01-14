CBS promotes ‘all new’ flagship newscast alongside glimpse at new logo, storytelling philosophy

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ahead of the premiere of the revamped “CBS Evening News,” the network has released a promo that illustrates the power of its storytelling while also giving a glimpse into the show’s new look.

The spot showcases various CBS News correspondents’ work reporting from the field, with an emphasis on conversation, connection and the “human side of the headline.”

These themes are woven in thanks to a voiceover that poses open-ended questions such as “What happens when you experience the story?” that are stacked so that the answer, at least according to the promo, is that “you get the all new ‘CBS Evening News’.”

Each story is given a title with credit to the correspondent also appearing on-screen along with the notation of “the all new” “CBS Evening News.” Other on-screen text also highlights both the questions and, in pull-quote style, select bits of the audio being spoken.

In the promo, the presumptive updated “Evening News” logo is also showcased, a design that appears to use the Publico font for the show name, though the “CBS” portion remains set in TT Norms, the network’s signature typeface.

Publico, an elegant sans serif, is currently used on CBSNews.com. It’s also used on-air by “PBS News Hour” and as a body font for NBCNews.com.

The stacked version of the “Evening News” logo appears inside a thin circle outline, a design decision that ties into the rest of the network’s look, though the promo itself is light on the “deconstructed eye” look from the brand package.

Other graphical elements in the promo that could provide additional hints of the new look include the use of both a slash and vertical pipe as a divider, a series of microdots and a smaller, thin rectangular element with curved corners as a sort of secondary label.

Advertisement

Toward the end of the promo is a quick series of clips showcasing additional correspondents and, subtly mixed in, the network’s new anchor team of John Dickerson, Maurice DuBois and Margaret Brennan.

The new “CBS Evening News” launches Jan. 27, 2025.