Starin and Absen announce strategic partnership to expand LED solutions in North America

Starin, a leading distributor specializing in the AV and Broadcast/M&E markets, is proud to announce a new partnership with Absen Inc., the US subsidiary of Absen, a global leader in LED display technology. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in expanding Starin’s product portfolio and delivering advanced LED solutions to the North American market.

Starin’s deep expertise in providing innovative AV solutions positions it perfectly to meet the growing demand for LED technology. “We are committed to serving our customers by recognizing and addressing their needs in this dynamic market segment,” said Tyler Brebberman, Vice President Business Management, Starin. “Partnering with Absen allows us to offer comprehensive LED solutions, aligning with our mission to deliver impactful, high-quality products that drive success for our clients.”

Jessica Sanders, Senior Distribution Development Manager at Absen Inc., emphasized the importance of this partnership: “We are excited to welcome Starin as a valuable addition to Absen’s distribution network in the United States. This partnership strengthens our presence in the US and aligns with our global efforts, ensuring greater continuity between our European and North American operations. Starin’s expertise and extensive industry network make them an ideal partner to expand Absen’s reach and deliver cutting-edge AV solutions to the market.”

Together, Starin and Absen are poised to meet the increasing demand for LED technology, providing customers with innovative solutions, superior support, and a commitment to excellence. This partnership underscores Starin’s dedication to leading the AV industry and addressing the evolving needs of its clients.