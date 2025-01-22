Sinclair Broadcast Group announces senior level promotions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced a list of promotions.

“We are proud to recognize the remarkable achievements of our exceptional leaders through these well-deserved promotions. Their dedication, vision, and leadership have been instrumental to our success. These advancements reaffirm Sinclair’s unwavering commitment to empowering and elevating our top talent as we embrace new opportunities and continue driving innovation across the organization,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO, in a statement.

Corporate

Billie-Jo McIntire, vice president, corporate finance from assistant vice president, investor relations

Melissa Medina Yim, VP, human resources from AVP, human resources

Patrick Baldwin, AVP, distribution – from director, distribution

Sinclair Television Group

Antonia DeFeo, senior vice president, agency solutions from VP, agency solutions

JW Linkenauger, SVP, advanced advertising support operations from VP, advanced advertising support operations

Deidre O’Grady, SVP, pricing, planning and business operations from VP, planning and operations

Kent Welch, SVP, promotions, creative from VP, promotions, creative

Matthew Goldman, VP, strategic and technical initiatives from senior director, media engineering and architecture

Rafi Mamalian, VP, Innovation Lab – from AVP, Innovation Lab

Ryan Siska, VP, managing director of Drive Auto from VP, general manager of Drive Auto

Michael , AVP, traffic operations from executive director, advertising support operations

Daisy Glanker, AVP, marketing operations of Drive Auto from executive director, marketing for Drive Auto

Kelty Heilman, AVP, marketing from executive director, Sales Marketing

Christopher Tabor, AVP, Central Graphics – from executive director, Central Graphics

Tennis Channel

David Monks, VP, research and strategy from director, research

Dielectric

Kim Savage, VP, sales and marketing from director, sales and marketing

Sinclair did not disclose how these promotions will change org charts or responsibilities outside of any clues that could be garnered from title changes. Many of the promotions appear to be a person simply moving up a rung in the corporate ladder; say from assistant vice president to vice president with the rest of the title being the same or similar.

Sinclair also did not comment, as is typical with personnel issues, on the cost of these promotions. It was also not immediately clear if the lower-level positions that each of these staffers vacated will be backfilled, eliminated or remain vacant.

The list is also heavily centered around corporate and higher-level roles within the company. It’s not clear if there were any widespread promotions at SBG’s local stations.