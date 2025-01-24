Norah O’Donnell signs off from ‘CBS Evening News’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell signed off from the broadcast Jan. 23, 2025.

The sign-off came a day earlier than originally expected after CBS announced earlier in January 2025 that, due to coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open, the newscast would not air nationally Jan. 24, 2025.

O’Donnell was given the final block of the broadcast to bid farewell to viewers and the broadcast aired a retrospective piece on her tenure at the broadcast hosted by none other than Oprah Winfrey.

O’Donnell is remaining with CBS News but will no longer appear on a daily broadcast, instead taking on a reporting role for shows such as “60 Minutes.”

CBS will relaunch “Evening” on Jan. 27, 2025, with John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois anchoring from New York City. Margaret Brennan, moderator of “Face the Nation,” will contribute to political news coverage on a regular basis from Washington, D.C.

O’Donnell has anchored “Evening” since 2019 when then-CBS News president Susan Zirinsky unveiled plans to not only move her into the anchor chair but also relocate production of the broadcast to Washington, D.C., a move that was billed as a way to help the broadcast better cover political news from the capital. The shift also helped O’Donnell, who lives in the D.C. area and was commuting to New York, be closer to her family.

The broadcast remained in third place, however, though it did post some positive growth at times.

