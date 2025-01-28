Fabric x Xytech rebrands as Fabric

Fabric x Xytech, the combined entity formed by the August 2024 merger of Xytech Systems and Fabric, announced that it has rebranded as Fabric. Under the Fabric brand, the company has combined the strengths of their software to deliver a suite of solutions designed to meet the demands of studios, sports leagues, distributors, broadcasters, live events and other organizations in the media and entertainment ecosystem. Fabric’s solutions unify media operations, enrich data, and enable teams to deliver exceptional content experiences worldwide.

Fabric’s mission is to empower its customers with tools and technologies that support their strategic goals today and in the future through data-driven software products. By combining Fabric’s expertise in metadata and media supply chains with Xytech’s robust resource and cost management solutions, the newly unified entity provides a first-of-its-kind solutions set designed to provide their customers with greater tools that drive efficiency, innovation, and collaboration.

“By merging Fabric and Xytech, we are building a team of passionate, knowledgeable experts and leveraging decades of experience to address the unique challenges of the media industry. Our vision is centered on data-driven and integrated media operations—a future where insights, reporting, and operational excellence are seamlessly woven into everyday processes,” said Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric.

Fabric’s forward-looking approach is integrating artificial intelligence (AI), to enable the automation of repetitive tasks and equipping decision-makers with actionable intelligence. These tools not only add value where it matters most but also foster operational excellence that helps organizations adapt to the fast-changing demands of the industry.

Led by a management team of media and entertainment technology industry experts consisting of Kira Baca as CRO (formerly of Rightsline), Tuncay Pervaz as COO (formerly of WBD), Ryan McKeague as CTO (Formerly of AWS), John Towers as CFO (formerly of Sony) and Rob Delf as CEO (formerly of Rightsline), the business is positioned to provide a combined product offering that covers a significant addressable market in the M&E industry.

Fabric’s automation and data-handling capabilities empower media organizations to focus on creativity and storytelling while the technology takes care of operational complexities. This combination of innovation and expertise makes Fabric a transformative force in media resource and data management.