PGMTV.VN relies on Blackmagic Design for creation of OB van

Blackmagic Design announced that PGMTV.VN, a subsidiary of PGMTV France, has created its first OB van in Vietnam, which is equipped with numerous Blackmagic Design products, including cameras, switchers, routers, recorders and more. Experts in the field of television, and with nearly 50 years of experience, PGMTV designs, manufactures, supplies, installs and maintains broadcast television equipment and television solutions for customers around the world.

“The idea of building a new, unique OB van was motivated by the desire to use a compact truck, accessible to all drivers, while integrating side extensions that almost double the workspace. This configuration optimizes both mobility and operational efficiency,” explained Jacques Knafo, CEO and systems architect, PGMTV. “My goal was to create a compact vehicle with a spacious working area, and we maximized the functionality of the truck by using the space under the chassis to install storage boxes.”

In his role, Jacques Knafo designs intelligent and accessible solutions, while constantly looking for innovations and cutting edge technologies. “PGMTV specializes in developing broadcast solutions that do not exist on the market,” he said.

Having worked with Blackmagic Design equipment for numerous projects over the years, Jacques Knafo again turned to its broadcast solutions for the new OB van. “Blackmagic Design products are distinguished by their affordability, reliability and cutting edge technology. As a user, I can confirm their robustness and performance,” he noted. “The OB van is 90 precent Blackmagic Design equipment, from cameras to switchers, routers and more.”

The OB van features eight Blackmagic Ursa Broadcast G2 cameras and a production area equipped with an ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K live production switcher, complete with ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel 20, as well as ATEM Talkback Converter 4K and Blackmagic MultiView 16. SmartView 4K, SmartView Duo and SmartScope Duo 4K monitors are located in the van’s viewing area, while its equipment matrix is comprised of Blackmagic Videohub 40×40 and Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12×12 routers. Recording is facilitated by HyperDeck Studio 12G and HyperDeck Studio Pro broadcast decks, along with a HyperDeck Extreme Control.

“The Ursa Broadcast G2 stands out for its excellent lowlight performance, making it ideal for live broadcasts. It also supports a variety of lens mounts, providing versatility in any application,” said Jacques Knafo. “Additionally, the camera offers advanced features typically found on digital cinema cameras. Its ability to record in common post production formats, such as RAW, combined with built in 3D LUTs for color correction and creative grading, make it a top choice for professional production. These features make it easy to create cinematic looks.”

“I am excited to continue to innovate and develop high tech solutions with the best quality and price ratio, particularly thanks to the attractive prices of Blackmagic Design products. For example, I hope to soon build an IP OB van compatible with the SMPTE 2110 standard,” noted Jacques Knafo. “For this project in particular, I would like to warmly thank Pixel Factory for its professionalism, patience and support throughout the construction of the OB van.”

He concluded, “The Vietnamese TV production market is becoming increasingly diverse, encompassing a wide range of genres such as sports, music events, talk shows and seminars, which are produced daily. Additionally, the demand for live broadcasting on social platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook and more, is rapidly increasing, alongside traditional offline production. In this context, having a fully mobile production facility, like our OB truck, is not only an advantage, but a necessity to meet the demands of the industry.”

Advertisement