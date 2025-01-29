Super Bowl LIX: Telemundo provides comprehensive coverage across programs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast across multiple networks and platforms, with Telemundo and Fox providing extensive coverage in Spanish and English, respectively. The game, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LIX, beginning with a two-hour pregame show at 4 p.m. ET. The network’s NFL commentary team, including Miguel Gurwitz and Rolando Cantú, will report live from New Orleans, covering game-related events and cultural stories from the city.

“After a record-breaking broadcast in 2022, we are thrilled to offer Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LIX to the widest Spanish-language audience in history, expanding access to the premier event and supporting the growing fandom of American football among Latinos,” said Joaquin Duro, EVP, Sports, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are committed to bringing fans closer to the Super Bowl experience beyond the game by showcasing the culture, fans, and the colorful stories that surround the sport in a relevant and meaningful way across the network’s shows and platforms.”

Leading up to the game, Telemundo will integrate Super Bowl coverage into its news and entertainment programming. Noticias Telemundo will highlight event security and the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, while “Hoy Día” will feature cooking segments and halftime show discussions.

“En Casa con Telemundo” will cover celebrity appearances, and “Zona Mixta” will air late-night sports segments from New Orleans.

Super Bowl Sunday will include more than eight hours of coverage across platforms:

Noticias Telemundo AHORA – 3 p.m. ET: Live coverage hosted by Vaqueiro. This free streaming channel is widely available across platforms, including Peacock, Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, and Fire TV.

Camino al Super Bowl – 4 p.m. ET – Telemundo: An extended two-hour pregame special on Telemundo, featuring Gurwitz and Cantú alongside network talent Vaqueiro, Carrillo, Frederick Oldenburg, and Verónica Rodríguez. The program will deliver analysis, debates, and highlights of the NFL’s commitment to Latino fans as well colorful stories and reports that go beyond the game.

Super Bowl LIX – 6 p.m. ET – Telemundo: The Spanish-language broadcast of Super Bowl LIX begins at 6 p.m. ET with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET LIVE on Telemundo. Gurwitz and Cantú, the leading NFL commentary duo in Spanish, will capture every interception, pass, and touchdown with their signature energetic and knowledgeable approach.

Homenaje al Campeón – 10 p.m. ET – Telemundo: Programming concludes with Homenaje al Campeon at 10 p.m. ET showcasing post-game analysis, celebration of the winning team and the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

Telemundo’s digital platforms will engage fans on social media, using the hashtags #NuestroSuperBowlLIX and #SuperBowlTelemundo.

Fox will air the English-language broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, while Fox Deportes will provide an alternative Spanish-language telecast. Fox’s coverage will include an extensive pregame show, in-game analysis, and postgame interviews.

As the primary rights holder for the Super Bowl, Fox’s production will feature its leading commentary team and sideline reporters. Fox Deportes, in collaboration with Telemundo, will contribute to making this Super Bowl the most widely available Spanish-language broadcast in U.S. history.

Super Bowl LIX will be accessible across various digital platforms. Viewers can stream the game on Tubi, Peacock, and NFL digital properties without authentication.