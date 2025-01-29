Super Bowl LIX: Viewers embrace digital platforms for game day engagement

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Super Bowl remains one of the most-watched television events in the United States, but new data shows that viewership habits are changing. A recent survey by digital marketing agency Adtaxi highlights a growing trend: nearly 70% of Super Bowl viewers use more than one media platform to engage with the game.

According to Adtaxi’s “2025 Super Bowl Survey,” 77% of respondents plan to watch, listen to or follow the game in some way. However, fewer people are relying on traditional television.

Half of all viewers will turn to streaming services or connected TV, while just 32% will watch via cable or broadcast television.

“As more consumers cut the cord and move to digital platforms, brands must adjust their marketing strategies,” said Chris Loretto, Adtaxi’s executive vice president. “The Super Bowl is evolving into a cross-platform event, and advertisers need to engage audiences where they are—on streaming, social media, and other digital channels.”

The rise of second-screen viewing

The survey also found that second-screen usage is common among Super Bowl viewers. Social media is the most popular secondary media platform, with 46% of digital viewers and 30% of traditional TV viewers engaging online while watching the game. Only 31% of respondents said they would use just one content source.

“With the recent increase in data surrounding ‘double-screening,’ it is increasingly crucial for marketers to know and utilize this trend,” said Murry Woronoff, Adtaxi’s director of research. “Social media has become the go-to secondary media choice for audiences watching on broadcast, cable, and radio.”

Betting and advertising trends

The Super Bowl is also a major event for sports betting.

The survey found that 68% of bettors will wager less than $200, with nearly half placing bets under $50. DraftKings was the most-cited platform for betting, followed by FanDuel and BetMGM.

Advertising remains a major draw for audiences, with 68% of adults saying they are most excited about Super Bowl commercials—more than those who look forward to the game itself or the halftime show.

“As we see shifts in viewing habits, brands will likely lean further into digital advertising and data-driven campaigns,” Loretto said. “Personalized and real-time ad targeting could be the future of Super Bowl commercials.”

The Adtaxi survey reflects the broader shift in media consumption, with audiences increasingly favoring digital platforms over traditional television. As streaming services and social media continue to play a larger role, the Super Bowl is no longer just a TV event—it’s a multi-platform experience.

The full survey is available for purchase through Adtaxi’s Marketing Research section.