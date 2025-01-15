Tubi to stream Super Bowl LIX live in 4K as part of Fox Sports takeover

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s free streaming platform, will provide live, unauthenticated streaming of Super Bowl LIX in 4K resolution as part of Fox Sports’ extensive coverage of the event.

This initiative represents the first time Tubi has hosted a live Super Bowl stream, aligning with Fox Sports’ broader efforts to expand digital accessibility for viewers.

The streaming event will include Fox’s full Super Bowl broadcast, as well as unique pregame programming. A highlight of the Tubi offering is the “Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX,” a live pre-show hosted by Olivia Culpo. Scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the show will focus on the intersection of celebrity, fashion, and culture at the Super Bowl, broadcasting from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Tubi users will also have access to a slate of on-demand content leading up to the game.

Starting Jan. 28, the NFL Channel on Tubi will feature highlights such as historic Super Bowl matchups, memorable halftime performances, and in-depth NFL analysis.

This move reflects Fox Sports’ strategy to engage a wider audience by offering unauthenticated access to its Super Bowl coverage across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, and other NFL digital properties.

Further details about Fox Sports’ Super Bowl LIX programming, including the complete roster of on-air talent, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

