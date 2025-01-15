Fox Sports brings FS1 studio shows to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports will spotlight its FS1 studio programming on the Fox broadcast network as part of its comprehensive Super Bowl LIX coverage.

On Friday, Feb. 7, the day before the championship game, five of FS1’s daily sports shows will air live on Fox, giving a wider audience access to in-depth analysis, commentary, and discussions.

The lineup begins at noon Eastern with “First Things First,” a show known for tackling the biggest stories in sports. At 1 p.m., “The Facility” follows with a blend of analytical insights and expert predictions. “Speak” airs at 2 p.m., offering lively debates and discussion on trending topics. At 3 p.m., “Breakfast Ball” takes center stage, and “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” concludes the programming block at 4 p.m. with its signature commentary style.

Complete Schedule for FS1 Super Bowl Friday on Fox:

First Things First: Noon ET

The Facility: 1 p.m. ET

Speak: 2 p.m. ET

Breakfast Ball: 3 p.m. ET

The Herd with Colin Cowherd: 4 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX will air Sunday, Feb. 9, on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, and other NFL digital properties.

FOX Sports has not yet announced further programming details or on-air talent for the weekend, but the network has emphasized its focus on delivering comprehensive coverage to fans across all platforms.