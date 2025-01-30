Chicago station mourning loss of IT colleague

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Chicago TV station is mourning the loss of a colleague after he went missing over the weekend and later was discovered dead by apparent suicide.

Kevin Spencer, 34, worked in the IT department at WMAQ, a NBC-owned station.

He did not report to work on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, which triggered a search for him. It was later revealed he was last seen Jan. 24, 2025, according to a police investigation.

WMAQ notified Spencer’s sister, Jennifer Brinkley, of his absence from work Jan. 27, the station reported.

Search efforts were started, but on Jan. 29, 2025, it was reported that his body had been discovered. Later investigation determined he likely died from apparent suicide Jan. 26, 2025.

There was no word on what may have caused Spencer’s actions and the family has asked for privacy.

“Thank you all for your help and concern in trying to find Kevin. It is with a heavy heart that I share that he is no longer with us. While we don’t have all the answers, we ask for privacy and respect as we process this devastating loss. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time,” they wrote in a statement.

Brinkley noted she spoke to Spencer Jan. 20, 2025, describing it as “normal” conversation about computers, photos and day-to-day-life.

Advertisement

NBC Chicago reported the news of Spencer’s death on-air Jan. 29, expressing sympathy for his family and friends and noting that he was a respected IT professional who was always eager to help out with technology issues.

The station asked viewers to keep Spencer’s loved ones in their thoughts.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat online or via WhatsApp. You can also text HOME to 741741.