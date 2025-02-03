Super Bowl LIX on Fox Sports: Behind the production including 149 cameras, 4 set locations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As Fox Sports prepares for its 11th Super Bowl broadcast, the network offers a detailed look at its expansive coverage plans for Super Bowl LIX, set to take place Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be covered across Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes, with additional digital offerings on Tubi.

Fox Sports is implementing extensive production resources, including advanced camera technology, multiple set locations and a veteran team of broadcasters and analysts. This year’s broadcast marks the first Super Bowl in the booth for lead analyst and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, as well as the first time Fox Sports will stream the game live in 4K on Tubi.

By the numbers for Fox Sports

1st Super Bowl in the booth for Fox NFL lead analyst Tom Brady.

1st time FOX Sports is streaming the game live in 4K on Tubi.

2nd Super Bowl called on Fox in three years by play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi.

2 SkyCams, including a Super Slowmo / 4K SkyCam debut.

4 set locations in New Orleans, including Bourbon Street and the Superdome.

5th Super Bowl for Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

5th time Fox Deportes provides a Spanish-language telecast.

5 ½ hours of live pregame coverage on Fox, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

9 hours of live Spanish-language pregame coverage on Fox Deportes.

11th Super Bowl broadcast on Fox, more than any other network in the past 30 years.

16 mobile units deployed around the Superdome.

18 pylon cameras providing end zone perspectives.

18 Super Bowls, including six with Fox, worked by rules analyst Mike Pereira.

31 total Super Bowls covered between Fox NFL lead game director Rich Russo and producer Richie Zyontz.

34 Super Bowl rings among Fox NFL game and studio analysts.

48 microphones capturing game and player audio.

53 miles of fiber and cable installed for coverage.

67 hours of comprehensive programming across Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes during Super Bowl week.

149 cameras covering the game and pregame, including super slow-motion, robotic and augmented reality cameras.

2,783 po’ boys served to the Fox Sports crew on Super Bowl Sunday.

6,808 fiber connections added to the Superdome.

Fox Sports’ coverage will extend beyond the game itself, with a full lineup of programming throughout the week, including live broadcasts from key locations in New Orleans and extensive analysis from its team of NFL experts.