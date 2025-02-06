Shotoku announces leadership developments to drive innovation and growth

Leadership is developing at Shotoku Broadcast Systems. The international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems has announced significant changes in its product and sales management team. Clive Mumby has assumed the critical role of Robotics Product Manager and Vishal Kagdada has stepped into Mumby’s former role as Sales Manager. These changes underscore Shotoku’s commitment to providing the highest level of innovation and service, further solidifying its position at the forefront of robotic camera control.

Following seven years as Shotoku’s Sales Manager, Clive is stepping into his new role as the Company’s Robotics Product Manager. His 30+ year career in both commercial and operational television environments, including tenures with international broadcasters and multiple broadcast equipment vendors, positions him perfectly to drive Shotoku’s ongoing product development.

Clive commented on his new appointment, “Shotoku has a well-earned reputation within the broadcast industry as a leader in robotics technology. I am eager to continue the work we have done and drive our product development plans to an even higher level.”

James Eddershaw, Shotoku Managing Director added, “Clive’s extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate. He will be central to helping us develop the exciting new products and applications we see ahead, while maintaining the existing reliability and performance reputation Shotoku is known for.”

Vishal, who joined Shotoku as Technical Sales Manager in 2021 with a background in Broadcast Systems integration as well as the manufacture of precision engineering systems outside the broadcast market, will step up to the role of Sales Manager. In the new position he will play an even greater role in supporting and growing Shotoku’s global customer base, drawn from some of the highest profile national and international broadcasters and governments.

Vishal noted, “Shotoku is a recognised world leader in broadcast robotics and I’ve been excited to be part of that story for the last four years. I now welcome the opportunity to build upon the great work Clive and I have done over recent years and grow the customer base and sales revenues even further.”

James shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m delighted Vishal has moved up to the position of Sales Manager. His proven sales success with us, and elsewhere, coupled with his strong understanding of our advanced systems will undoubtedly continue to drive our growth.”

