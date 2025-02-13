CNN adds Rahm Emanuel as senior political and global affairs commentator

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Rahm Emanuel has joined CNN as senior political and global affairs commentator.

Emanuel will bring his extensive knowledge of American politics and international affairs to CNN’s on-air programming.

A political veteran with more than three decades of experience in Democratic politics, Emanuel most recently served as the 31st United States Ambassador to Japan during President Joe Biden’s Administration. Previously, Emanuel served as mayor of the City of Chicago from 2011 to 2019.

Prior to becoming mayor, Emanuel served as the first White House Chief of Staff to President Barack Obama. In addition to being Obama’s top adviser, Emanuel helped the Obama administration accomplish a variety of key goals.

Emanuel represented Illinois’s 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives from 2002 to 2008 and served as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus during his time Congress.

Emanuel holds a bachelor’s degree from Sarah Lawrence College and earned a master’s degree in speech and communication at Northwestern University.

Cable networks frequently sign former political heavy-hitters, think tank members and experts in a variety of fields to serve as contributors or commentators. While CNN did not confirm Emanuel is being paid, most arrangements like this do include compensation.

