MainConcept and Veset collaborate to enhance live TV with JPEG XS

MainConcept, a leading provider of video and audio codecs, has announced a partnership with cloud playout solutions provider, Veset, to integrate its JPEG XS SDK into Veset’s cloud playout solution, Veset Nimbus. This integration will enable broadcasters to leverage JPEG XS technology to deliver high-quality live TV with minimal latency for an enhanced viewing experience.

JPEG XS, the video compression standard first released in 2019, is designed to provide visually lossless quality and ultra-low latency at very low compression ratios. Alongside its support for high bitrates (200Mbps+), this makes it ideal for professional media workflows where speed and visual quality are critical, such as live production, broadcast studios and video networks. For Veset, the JPEG XS SDK makes live video streaming fast and seamless. It efficiently handles both input and output over modern IP networks and is compliant with SMPTE 2110 and VSF TR-07 for reliable content delivery. Through the partnership, Nimbus users can also benefit from MainConcept encoders for both H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC.

Thomas Kramer, Vice President of Product Management, MainConcept, commented: “There’s a growing demand for advanced compression technologies that enable efficient delivery of high-resolution and low-latency video in professional media workflows, JPEG XS is the perfect codec to meet those needs. By partnering with Veset and adapting our JPEG XS SDK for their Nimbus platform, we’re helping to accelerate that demand.”

Martins Magone, CTO, Veset, added: “JPEG XS is increasingly being used in live production, particularly for sports and news broadcasting where quality and speed are non-negotiable. We wanted to make sure Veset Nimbus users can take full advantage of the numerous benefits that JPEG XS offers so naturally we’re thrilled to partner with MainConcept to do exactly that.”

Additionally, JPEG XS software and hardware processing has recently been added to MainConcept’s Easy Video API (EVA) as part of the MainConcept Codec SDK 15.3 release, enabling EVA users to achieve optimal visual quality with unmatched performance.