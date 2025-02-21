NEP’s path to IP includes Arkona and Manifold Technology

Arkona technologies GmbH and Manifold technologies GmbH, providers of IP core infrastructure solutions, have announced the integration of their technologies into NEP’s expanding global fleet of IP OB trucks and its upgraded Andrews Hub, a key part of NEP’s growing network of connected production centers. NEP Group operates the largest fleet of mobile units worldwide and leads the broadcast production services market for sports and entertainment.

NEP has chosen Arkona’s Blade Runner AT300 platform to deliver audio and video gatewaying, routing, and processing. Blade Runner is designed with a highly flexible and modular software framework, offering a complete suite of live broadcast production software and hardware tools. These include capabilities for audio/video routing, compression, and processing. The platform operates on Arkona’s AT300 FPGA programmable acceleration cards (PACs), enabling real-time instantiation, control, and monitoring of processing functions via a web-based UI, open APIs, and NMOS IS-04 & IS-05.

Known for its user-friendly interface, automated setups, and extensive feature set, Blade Runner empowers NEP to handle complex multi-site productions with ease. The platform’s adaptability significantly reduces the technical barriers associated with live broadcasting, ensuring exceptional operational efficiency and high-quality production standards in diverse environments.

With Blade Runner’s technology, NEP ensures seamless transitions across different production environments, enhancing its ability to deliver top-tier service for live events ranging from sports competitions to entertainment broadcasts. The system is natively controlled by NEP’s award-winning TFC broadcast control platform. Additionally, Manifold Cloud, an ultra-low latency multiviewer, is being incorporated into NEP’s technology stack to further enhance their capabilities.

NEP Group is also integrating Arkona’s Blade Runner and Manifold Cloud as part of a major upgrade to its IP-enabled Andrews Hubs in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. The Andrews Hubs represent the world’s largest interconnected remote production network, connecting 59 sporting venues via a high-bandwidth network. The installation of Manifold Cloud multiviewer, slated to be one of the world’s largest, features in excess of 1,300 inputs and 500 outputs. Running on COTS FPGA PACs, Manifold Cloud handles the most demanding live sports productions while offering scalability, resiliency, quick deployment, and unified control.

“A pivotal element in our strategic growth is adopting technology that not only meets current demands but also anticipates future needs of our customers,” explained Marc Segar, Chief Technology Officer for NEP Australia. “Arkona’s Blade Runner platform and Manifold’s Manifold CLOUD align perfectly with our vision, offering the agility and innovation essential for our expanding mobile fleet and dynamic Andrews Hub. This partnership enables us to deliver robust and versatile production solutions that meet the extensive needs of our customers worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to see Blade Runner and Manifold Cloud play a central role in NEP’s ambitious technology expansion,” stated Erling Hedkvist, Business Development Manager for Arkona and Manifold. “This collaboration underscores our ability to support the most discerning live broadcast productions and set new industry standards. We are proud to support NEP’s commitment to delivering exceptional content for its customers with efficiency and precision.”

Advertisement