CNN names Sam Felix SVP of partnerships, business development

Sam Felix has joined CNN Worldwide as senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development.

In this new role, Felix will be responsible for developing, cultivating and building out CNN’s commercial and strategic partnerships with key technology platforms and services, industry leaders and trade organizations, among others, according to the network’s announcement.

Felix will also coordinate enterprise strategy for CNN’s growing AI initiatives around the world, identifying applications and services that can enhance CNN’s capabilities, assets and growth opportunities. She will report to David Leavy, chief operating officer of CNN Worldwide.

With over 15 years of experience in partnerships, audience strategy and product development, Felix joins CNN from The New York Times, where she drove executive and enterprise strategy with platforms and partners, supporting efforts with new technologies and developing a comprehensive approach to AI for the organization. She also played a role in cultivating broader partner and industry relationships.

Prior to The Times, Felix worked in various editorial and audience-focused roles at digital native companies including Thrive, Mic, Thrillist and Meta.

She holds an MA and BA from Chapman University.

Felix will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau and her first day is today, Feb. 24, 2025.

