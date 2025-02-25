AI, cloud, and NextGen TV among key topics at NAB Show’s BEIT Conference

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference continues to serve as a central hub for emerging broadcast and media technology discussions.

This year, the conference is expanding with the addition of TechConnect ’25, a new education-focused event targeting public media professionals. The conference, created in partnership with the Public Media Venture Group (PMVG), is scheduled for April 4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

TechConnect ’25 marks the first fully integrated public media technology training event at NAB Show, offering industry-specific sessions for public broadcasters. Topics include ATSC 3.0 transition strategies, artificial intelligence-driven content archiving, balancing streaming and broadcast content, and advanced emergency alerting.

“Bringing TechConnect to NAB Show creates an unparalleled opportunity for public media technologists to engage with the broader broadcast and media technology ecosystem,” said John Clark, senior vice president of emerging technology at NAB.

PMVG CEO Marc Hand emphasized the collaboration’s potential impact. “This partnership is a game-changer for public media technologists and NAB Show alike, combining world-class programming with convenience and efficiency for both the hosts and attendees of TechConnect,” Hand said.

TechConnect ’25’s lead sponsor is Google, with additional support from Heartland Video Systems, Public Media Management, Enensys Technologies, Mediaproxy, DigiCAP, and ATSC.

BEIT Conference Highlights

In addition to TechConnect ’25, NAB Show’s BEIT Conference will feature more than 70 sessions covering various aspects of broadcast engineering. Topics range from media over IP to NextGen TV advancements. The conference will also highlight:

PMVG’s work at its NextGen TV lab in Cookeville, Tenn.

Ennes Workshops from the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), covering RF fundamentals and media over IP.

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society’s Best Student Paper Award and sessions on digital broadcasting.

The North American Broadcasters Association’s panel on the future of wireless microphones.

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ session on FAST channel revenue strategies.

Both TechConnect ’25 and the BEIT Conference aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in broadcast and media technology. NAB Show takes place April 5-9, with exhibit halls open April 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

