Joy Reid signs off from ‘The ReidOut,’ thanks her team

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid signed off from her show the final time Monday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Reid, who has been hosting “The ReidOut” since 2020, opted to wear a lavender and black hoodie emblazoned with the show logo. It also even sported a “Tonight at 7 p.m.” line on the left sleeve and the MSNBC logo on one side of the front.

At the end of the program, Reid thanked her behind-the-scenes team with an on-air tribute, including showing headshots of what was labeled “The ReidOut Family” on the so-called “Kornacki Curve” in Studio 3A in New York (Reid was in Washington, D.C.).

She also continued to thank individuals as the show cut to a split screen of two views of its two control rooms — one in D.C. and one in NYC.

MSNBC has since updated its schedule to feature “MSNBC Prime” in the 7 p.m. eastern slot.

The network previously used this branding as a filler when “The Rachel Maddow Show” went to a once-per-week format in 2022 and until the now-canceled “Alex Wagner Tonight” debuted later that same year.

Advertisement

During that period, the show retained much of Rachel Maddow’s look of red, light gray and blue blocks with a “torn paper edge” effect frequently used between sections of these colors.

The show also largely stuck to a similar format as Maddow.

It was not immediately clear what format the latest version of “MSNBC Prime” will use or what look it might use.