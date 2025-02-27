Telycam introduces its first professional box camera, Vision+ 4KZ

Telycam has unveiled the company’s first professional box camera, the Vision+ 4KZ. The new camera provides a cost-effective solution for live production and Pro AV applications that require spectacular video quality but don’t need the remote pan and tilt control of Telycam’s popular PTZ cameras.

“Many customers love the exceptional visual fidelity of our Vision+ cameras but have projects that don’t require full PTZ control,” said Jenny Liu, Telycam’s co-founder and head of sales and marketing. “We designed the Vision+ 4KZ in direct response to their feedback, creating an affordable, fixed-position camera that delivers the quality, flexibility and feature-richness that Telycam is known for.”

Telycam will demonstrate the Vision+ 4KZ box camera in booth W3231 at the upcoming 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The Vision+ 4KZ captures stellar 4K video at 60 frames per second via its 1/1.8-inch, nine-megapixel CMOS sensor. 20x optical zoom enables the capture of crystal-clear close-ups. The Vision+ 4KZ can also simultaneously crop an additional 1080p high-definition output from the 4K Ultra HD image, with auto-framing keeping important subjects automatically in view.

The Vision+ 4KZ features a unique integrated side control panel with a color screen. In addition to displaying key camera parameters (such as the IP address) and image attributes, the control panel’s five buttons allow users to adjust settings directly on the camera. The box camera can also be remotely managed via an intuitive, browser-based web interface and standard control protocols.

The new camera continues Telycam’s tradition of providing flexible AV and IP connectivity for easy workflow integration. HDMI and USB output interfaces are complemented by support for AV-over-IP and streaming outputs including NDI HX3, SRT, RTSP, RTMP and more. Other key features include 3.5mm line-level and mini XLR (with phantom power) audio inputs; POE+ (Power over Ethernet) support for streamlined power management; and local recording to a microSD card.

Telycam designed the Vision+ 4KZ box camera to overcome one of the common issues in multi-camera productions. Switching between camera angles can be jarring to viewers if the coloration and visual “look” of the cameras don’t match. The Vision+ 4KZ shares the same premium-quality lens, sensor and image processor as Telycam’s Vision+ 4KN 20x PTZ camera, making it easy for users to match colors and visual characteristics in environments that combine fixed-position and PTZ cameras.

The Vision+ 4KZ box camera is expected to ship in May. Telycam cameras are distributed in the United States and Canada by MVD (Mobile Video Devices, Inc.).

