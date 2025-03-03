Reshaping the workforce: Upskilling and new roles enabled by AI

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

While AI has proven its ability to automate mundane tasks, it will likely also reshape how broadcast teams work — and the skill sets they need to thrive.

“The goal of AI-powered technology should be to empower creativity, not replace creatives,” said Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations, Americas, Blackmagic Design.

“By using AI and machine learning to streamline workflows and eliminate repetitive tasks, production teams will have more bandwidth to learn new skills and focus on the creative aspects of the job, including storytelling. Time is a scarce resource in broadcasting, and these tools help make it more plentiful,” said Caniglia.

Many vendors in our recent Industry Insights roundtable see AI as a tool that can relieve skilled professionals of routine tasks such as repetitive editing, transcribing or tagging footage. However, the larger shift calls for new proficiencies.

To capitalize on AI’s potential, organizations need staff who understand both traditional production practices and the intricacies of AI-driven processes — ranging from machine learning models to data ethics and algorithmic bias.

“The rise of AI and machine learning places new skills demands on production professionals,” said Costa Nikols, strategy advisor for media and entertainment at Telos Alliance.

“While traditionally manual-intensive processes like quality control can be assisted by machine learning tools, users are beginning to take on more data-driven tasks that require them to engage with, and understand, new data outputs and manage automated workflows. This evolution demands a blend of digital-ready intuition and deep technical expertise,” added Nikols.

Yet the fear of displacement persists. As more tasks become automated, there is an expectation that some roles could be rendered obsolete.

Jordan Thomas, marketing manager at QuickLink, offered a balanced perspective, noting that while AI will likely make certain positions redundant, “new opportunities will emerge in areas like AI management, content optimization, data analytics and virtual production.”

In this sense, AI is less about job elimination and more about job evolution.

Instead of diminishing the size of the workforce, it can push employees to adopt specialized roles.

Upskilling for the AI era

Because new technology often amplifies the gap between the technologically adept and those tied to older methods, many organizations are investing in training programs that address both the technical and creative dimensions of AI and other emerging technology.

Peyton Thomas, product manager at Panasonic Connect, said broadcasters should begin preparing their workforce now “by adopting software-defined platforms and new transport protocols,” ensuring that future AI innovations will more easily slot into existing environments.

For some employees, upskilling could mean learning to operate automated camera systems that use AI for tracking and framing. For others, it might mean understanding how to manage advanced metadata tagging or AI-driven analytics that guide decisions about content production and distribution.

Simon Parkinson, managing director of Dot Group, emphasized that “technology must shrink the skill gap rather than widen it” if businesses are to gain real value from their AI investments.

“Many technologies, especially within AI, are focused on the user,” he said, “thus designed to work alongside the colleague, rather than instead of them.”

Building a culture of continuous learning

Beyond technical know-how, developing a broader culture of adaptability is critical.

Constant advances in AI — particularly in areas such as language models, real-time analytics and generative content — make it essential for workers to keep refining their skills.

“Promoting continuous education ensures teams can keep pace with technological advances and the latest updates, building confidence and expertise in adopting these solutions,” said Caniglia.

Companies find that hands-on demonstrations and trial runs can quickly quell apprehension and show proof of concept for these new tools.

New roles, new responsibilities

As AI becomes further embedded in production workflows, employees will likely manage tasks related to data curation, system monitoring and ethics compliance.

This shift invites the creation of new job titles such as AI content analysts or data asset managers, positions that blend traditional broadcast knowledge with modern data skills.

According to Thomas, these new roles require “adapting legacy systems to integrate with AI tools” and training staff to capitalize on rapidly evolving capabilities.

Some organizations are also hiring dedicated AI specialists — people with backgrounds in computer science and machine learning — to work alongside content creators and production teams. This collaborative approach can ensure that AI implementations remain grounded in real-world broadcast needs rather than becoming purely theoretical exercises.

Overcoming resistance and concerns

Even with clear benefits, resistance to AI can run high among employees who worry about job security or distrust algorithmic decision-making.

“Seeing it as more of an enabler, or ‘time generator’—speeding up the less interesting or repetitive parts of the creative process—can help teams focus on compelling storytelling,” said Steve Taylor, chief product and technology officer at Vizrt, acknowledging the challenges.

Industry leaders argue that when staff realize AI can eliminate tedious tasks like repeatedly logging or searching video footage, they’re more inclined to embrace it. A key talking point is that AI-powered workflows allow human teams to dedicate more attention to the high-level storytelling and editorial judgments that artificial intelligence cannot replicate — at least not yet.

While the AI transformation in broadcasting is already underway, the speed and extent of adoption will vary across organizations.

One certainty is that jobs will continue to evolve as technology does. Experts agree that embracing AI does not mean losing the human element; instead, it means elevating it by creating space for creativity, deeper insights, and more thoughtful content.

“We’re entering a time where mundane, repetitive tasks can be quickly automated,” said Parkinson. “The real question for broadcasters is how to harness the technology to empower teams, keep audiences engaged, and fuel sustainable growth.”

In the coming years, broadcast employees will need to understand AI well enough to guide and control it — whether that’s in studio automation, post-production analytics or personalized content recommendations. As AI becomes integrated into day-to-day operations, the most successful teams are likely to be those that combine technological fluency with the timeless craft of storytelling.