TAG Video Systems to preview QC Station for enhanced video quality control at NAB 2025

TAG Video Systems is set to unveil its latest innovations at NAB 2025. The company will showcase its advanced capabilities for end-to-end monitoring and visualization, with a special preview of the QC Station — a powerful addition to the already successful QC Elements toolset that ensures flawless video quality at scale. Visitors to Booth W1757 will see how the Realtime Media Platform simplifies complex workflows while guaranteeing the highest video quality across all workflows.

QC Station preview: Real time video quality monitoring and deep analysis

At NAB 2025, TAG will preview QC Station, a solution designed to enhance video quality control across live production and distribution environments. QC Station integrates QC Elements, a powerful set of tools for real time, deep analysis of video streams. This enables engineers to monitor video quality in real time, validate content integrity, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

QC Station offers scope-like functionality for precise monitoring of luminance, chrominance, color volume, and HDR content. These advanced capabilities, available directly within TAG’s Media Control System (MCS), enable broadcasters to streamline troubleshooting, resolve quality issues faster, and ensure consistent video quality across their operations.

“Our presence at the NAB Show allows us to demonstrate not just our technology but our commitment to the industry by offering the most sophisticated monitoring and visualization tools on the market today. The addition of QC Station is no exception. It includes the high-end functionality that TAG is known for — giving engineers even more precision and control over video quality”, said Michael Demb, VP Product Strategy.

User management and enhanced security

In addition, TAG will be highlighting its Advanced User Management functionality enhanced with Access Groups and Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to streamline and secure user access management. Implementing this role-based permissions feature ensures that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive systems and tools, leading to elevated security, increased operational efficiency and reduced human error.

Access Groups simplifies user access management by grouping MCS features, settings, and resources, enabling administrators to tailor permissions based on specific responsibilities. This feature is essential for large-scale operations, ensuring compliance and audit readiness while improving access control and system security.

End-to-end monitoring for seamless operations

In addition to the QC Station and Advanced User Management, TAG’s Realtime Media Platform will be demonstrated with the proven and award-winning features and tools broadcasters have come to rely on from TAG to ensure quality at scale. With support for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises workflows, the platform provides comprehensive monitoring and visualization across all major media formats and standards, enabling broadcasters to achieve seamless operations and monitor content integrity throughout every stage — whether in live production, playout, OTT, or traditional delivery.

The ability to monitor live streams, validate encoding parameters, and verify compliance allows broadcasters to maintain the highest-level standard of video quality. TAG’s solutions integrate real time diagnostics, quality measurement, and error detection, providing a flawless operational experience and enabling issues to be proactively addressed before they affect viewer experience.

