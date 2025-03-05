VisualOn showcases AI-powered CAE, video streaming, and monetization solutions at NAB 2025

At NAB 2025, VisualOn will showcase major advancements in its AI-enhanced VisualOn Optimizer Universal CAE and AdFusion ad management solutions, empowering service providers with superior video compression, bandwidth efficiency, effective monetization, and seamless ad integration across platforms.

The CAE solution is now integrated into mobile devices, bringing AI-driven video compression on the go. Mobile CAE reduces file sizes by over 50% while maintaining quality, leveraging the highly efficient VCC (H.266) encoder.

VisualOn will also demonstrate the latest enhancements to VisualOn Optimizer, now gaining widespread adoption across live and VoD streaming applications, including our first live stream workflow customer: FITE. A key highlight is integration with a provider of AI-driven encoding and transcoding solutions, known for delivering a signature solution for every encoding and transcoding need. With VisualOn Optimizer, service providers can significantly enhance their encoding workflows, achieving drastic bitrate reductions while maintaining exceptional video quality.

Optimizer is also expanding into the automotive industry, focusing on video recording applications where efficiency and high-quality footage are crucial. By reducing video file sizes while preserving clarity, Optimizer enables extended recording times and efficient storage management, benefiting in-vehicle camera systems and fleet management solutions.

Key features of VisualOn Optimizer:

Live Capture with CAE on mobile devices: Witness real-time video compression on a mobile device, demonstrating how Mobile

CAE reduces live video size by over 50% while preserving quality, optimizing on-the-go recording and playback.

Ultra-efficient streaming for 5G & mobile networks: Optimized for bandwidth-constrained environments, ensuring smooth playback with minimal latency.

Enhanced battery efficiency: Designed to maintain superior video quality while minimizing processing power, extending device battery life.

Optimizer Live: Achieves up to 60% bitrate savings for real-time video applications, optimizing live workflows while maintaining low latency.

Optimizer VoD: Reduces bitrates by over 54% in production, preserving visual fidelity and improving storage and streaming efficiency.

Automotive Applications: Optimizing video storage for in-vehicle camera systems and fleet management solutions.

AdFusion: Maximizing monetization with advanced ad integration

VisualOn will also spotlight AdFusion, its advanced ad management solution designed to optimize ad insertion, playback, and tracking across streaming platforms. AdFusion is already powering advertising strategies for leading platforms such as Amazon, SonyLIV, and G-mana, helping service providers maximize revenue potential.

Key capabilities include:

Seamless pre-, mid-, and post-roll ad playback for VoD and live content.

Clickable ads and companion ads for increased engagement and interactivity.

Advanced tracking with OM SDK integration and Google PAL support for precise ad performance analytics.

Attendees can experience a live demo of AdFusion, showcasing its seamless integration with VisualOn’s OSMP+ streaming media players for an optimized ad-supported streaming experience.

