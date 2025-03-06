Harmonic to bring hybrid and AI-driven innovations to the 2025 NAB Show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Harmonic will showcase an exciting lineup of cloud and software-based innovations at the 2025 NAB Show, further strengthening its position in video delivery solutions. The company will highlight a range of hybrid cloud and on-premises solutions and AI-powered innovations for broadcasters and service providers with applications in production and playout; broadcast and distribution; live, linear and VOD streaming; and content monetization that maximize revenue, enhance viewer engagement and drive down video infrastructure costs.

“In today’s fast-paced, highly competitive video industry, embracing AI and flexible infrastructure solutions is critical for media companies to stay ahead of the curve and secure long-term success,” said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. “At the 2025 NAB Show, we’re excited to showcase cutting-edge solutions that support our customers’ unique cloud requirements, unlock new monetization opportunities and transform video streaming experiences while enabling greater efficiency and cost savings.”

Generating new revenue streams and enhancing viewer engagement

Harmonic will showcase several new advancements that enable broadcasters and service providers to:

Elevate advertising revenues: Leveraging AI, Harmonic’s VOS®360 Ad SaaS automatically inserts SCTE-35 markers in live content, including sports, empowering service providers to better monetize high- and low-action moments with automated in-stream advertising.

Reduce end-to-end latency: Enhancements to Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS, including JPEG XS support for live ingest, lower encoding latency of UHD and HD content while maintaining pristine video quality.

Efficiently distribute video: Harmonic will unveil new features on its XOS advanced media processor to optimize distribution efficiency for ATSC 1.0., ATSC 3.0 and DTV+ broadcasts.

Reducing video infrastructure costs

Harmonic will highlight cutting-edge hybrid solutions to lower video infrastructure costs:

Leading the revolution for hybrid streaming: Harmonic will unveil a new cloud-native video streaming solution that combines software running on-premises and on Akamai Cloud to maximize cost savings and flexibility.

Streamlining video delivery with advancements in live origin: Harmonic has added live and time-shift origin capabilities to the XOS media processor, enabling broadcasters to pull linear channels from any CDN, eliminating the need for a separate origin server.

Bringing GPU-based compression to the cloud: Harmonic’s VOS360 Media Saas supports GPU-based compute nodes in cloud regions, allowing for live video transcoding at substantially lower costs.

Driving success through strategic partnerships

Harmonic is joining forces with industry leaders to drive significant collaborations at the 2025 NAB Show:

Advanced monetization: VOS360 Ad SaaS is integrated with MediaMelon and FanServ, offering new monetization opportunities.

Efficient content management: Harmonic is teaming up with Deltatre and ViewLift to simplify content management.

Simplified video deployments: Harmonic solutions are integrated with leading system integrators and managed services providers, including Astound Business Solutions, Irdeto and LTN. State-of-the-art production and playout: Harmonic’s Spectrum X media server and VOS360 Media SaaS will be part of a hybrid playout system with Aveco, Crispin and Florical Systems. Harmonic solutions will also be showcased through their integration with IMC Technologies Inc. for media asset management.

Live sports streaming with FanDuel Sports Network and Harmonic

With 16 Regional Sports Networks and a roster of over 30 professional teams, FanDuel Sports Network (FDSN) streams live games every day of the year. Matt Pawluk, vice president of engineering at FDSN, and Jean Macher, Harmonic’s senior director, global SaaS solutions, will share real-world experiences about delivering sports streaming services at scale, including the challenges, innovations and transitions that the two companies have addressed over their four-year collaboration. The session will take place at the Streaming Summit on April 8 at 11:30 a.m.

To see Harmonic innovations at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9, in Las Vegas visit booth W2821.

