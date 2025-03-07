Triveni Digital showcases new ATSC 3.0 and broadcast positioning systems

Triveni Digital is set to showcase its extensive suite of ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 solutions at the 2025 NAB Show, demonstrating its commitment to driving innovation in the broadcast industry. With new solutions launching at the show, Triveni continues to help broadcasters streamline operations, simplify data broadcast service delivery, and develop diversified revenue opportunities with unparalleled operability. Its NextGen TV technologies empower broadcasters to deliver richer, more interactive viewing experiences that enhance audience engagement and drive long-term profitability.

“As the broadcast industry continues to evolve, innovation and efficiency have never been more critical,” said Mark Simpson, CEO at Triveni Digital. “At the 2025 NAB Show, we’re excited to showcase our comprehensive ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 solutions designed to help broadcasters streamline operations and unlock diversified revenue streams.”

New solutions highlighted at the 2025 NAB Show will include:

New StreamScope MT-70 MPEG analyzer

Triveni will unveil StreamScope MT-70, the next generation of the company’s industry-leading MPEG analyzer, which has been trusted by broadcasters for more than 25 years. StreamScope MT-70 features an advanced web browser for remote access and control, eliminating dependence on Java and simplifying compliance with corporate security regimes. In addition, StreamScope MT-70 offers integrated SCTE-35 logging and Continuous Transport Stream recording to enhance MPEG transport stream troubleshooting. Remote video and audio viewing capabilities simplify ease of use for TV station and cable operator engineering teams. Using StreamScope MT-70, TV providers can ensure that DTV services meet all of the latest performance, compliance, and quality of service standards. Triveni will also offer a StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 analyzer option.

Station Manager is now available for deployment

Triveni Digital’s award-winning Station Manager is now shipping. Station Manager simplifies the operation and delivery of NextGen TV and ATSC 1.0 services. This state-of-the-art management system provides broadcasters with a broadcast chain orchestration system for configuration, control, and monitoring of ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 broadcast chain components. Additionally, Station Manager provides an interface to broadcast core networks, managing data broadcast jobs including automated dynamic reconfigurations to optimize service delivery.

ATSC 3.0 emergency communications solutions

At the 2025 NAB Show, Triveni will showcase enhancements to its emergency communications product suite. The company’s solutions for data broadcast relay of CAP message delivery will be shown in collaboration with Digital Alert Systems, along with implementation of ATSC 3.0’s AEI standard. Furthermore, Triveni will show the latest development of its first responder technology, developed in collaboration with Device Solutions and PBS North Carolina. The emergency communications solutions leverage the resiliency of broadcast television infrastructure, empowering broadcasters to deliver critical public warning and first responder communications services to the local community.

Bringing BPS expertise to the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference

Triveni Digital Senior Vice President of Emergent Technology Development Mark Corl will deliver a presentation on “BPS Mesh Network — Initial Deployment Report” during the NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, showcasing this important emerging use case for the nation’s robust broadcast television infrastructure. The session will take place April 6 at 11 a.m. in Room W220-W221 and will describe the actual systems deployed, how they are operating, and the results of various experiments being carried out in preparation for a fully operational network deployment.

