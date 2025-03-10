Leader sets U.S. debut of LPX500 Waveform Monitor for NAB Show 2025

Test & measurement innovator, Leader Instruments Corporation, has announced its new LPX500 multi-channel 4K waveform monitor will make its U.S. debut at the 2025 NAB Show. A powerful four simultaneous input waveform monitor with 100G-IP and 12G-SDI toolsets, the LPX500 is the first in a significant new family of video analysis and generation instruments under the new LeaderPhabrix brand. The LPX500 will be presented at the latest edition of the NAB Show, which takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 5-9, 2025 (Booth N331).

The LPX500 incorporates cutting-edge technology from both the Leader and Phabrix Test & Measurement (T&M) brands. The LPX500 can be optioned to support 4 x 12G-SDI and 2 x 100GE-IP inputs. Its primary features include:

Four fully independent analyzers, enabling the simultaneous display and monitoring of four IP/SDI, HD/UHD and/or SDR/HDR video source inputs

Support for SD/HD/3G/6G/12G-SDI, 10G/25G/100G IP interfaces with SD/HD/UHD, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE ST 2110-10/20/20/31/40 with ST 2022-7, and AMWA NMOS

A second 8-inch monitor provides an additional compact screen that optionally extends the unit’s display capabilities, with independent screen control

The LPX500 hides the complexity of modern SDI/IP systems providing an uncluttered view of critical information. Its multiple instrument layouts provide a huge canvas with extended screen real estate enabling you to swipe smoothly between all of your key instruments

Advanced SDI Physical Layer Analysis (Eye and Jitter) option

An enhanced RGB vector display providing familiar camera shading tools to monitor gamut violations in production environments

Optional software licenses for UHD/4K support, HDR, 25G IP, 100G IP, EUHD (47.95-60p RGB YCbCr 444 formats) and SDI/IP AV Test Signal Generation

The LPX500 delivers an extraordinary amount of functionality in a compact form-factor with short-depth, which makes it eminently suitable for locations with limited rack-space. As well as an in-built 8-inch touchscreen, an independent second compact 8-inch touchscreen is offered via a dedicated USB-C connection. Integrated noVNC means the LPX500 enables fast access to both displays over a remote network, while efficient cooling pathways and superior fan-speed control keep fan noise to a minimum and allow for adjustments to suit ambient temperature requirements in production environments.

Ease of use and access to information are also embedded deeply into the new waveform monitor. Enhanced screen layouts and gestural swipes mean that users can navigate smoothly between configured instrument displays, offering up to 16 simultaneous instrument layouts per display. A new RGB vector display instrument provides a tool to monitor gamut violations, whilst an extensive audio toolset includes 32 channels of audio metering and 5.1/2.0 Loudness measurement as standard.

Moriharu Ide, President, Leader Instruments Corporation, comments: “The LPX500 is a next-generation product for us — in more than one sense of the word. As well as providing the latest in video analysis and generation technology, it’s the first jointly developed product from Leader and Phabrix under the new brand name “LeaderPhabrix.” It also feels like a very timely moment to bring the expertise of these two legendary brands together because the T&M landscape is evolving more rapidly than ever, with broadcasters and manufacturers increasingly needing to accommodate full-IP and hybrid SDI/IP environments, as well as legacy SDI infrastructures.

“With broader market conditions also changing — sometimes in unpredictable ways — the LPX500 will help users to negotiate current daily challenges and future-proof their operations for the long-term. We can’t wait to show this groundbreaking unit, and other choice items from the Leader and Phabrix ranges, at NAB Show 2025.”