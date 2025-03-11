Bitcentral to showcase AI-powered innovations for smarter media workflows at NAB Show 2025

Bitcentral, a leader in media workflow solutions, is set to unveil its latest AI-powered innovations at NAB Show 2025 (West Hall, Booth #W2213), demonstrating how broadcasters and media organizations can enhance efficiency, maximize revenue, and streamline content operations.

A key highlight of this year’s showcase is Fusion Insights, an AI-driven tool that gives producers, editors and journalists far faster and more intuitive access to the vast libraries of video content they need to create the most compelling stories. Fusion Insights revolutionizes the automation of metadata generation, content discovery, and workflow efficiency. By leveraging Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, Fusion Insights empowers media teams to locate, analyze, and repurpose assets faster – reducing manual effort while unlocking greater content value. Users will benefit from a far more seamless integration of historical video libraries with current content, enhancing viewer engagement without additional research overhead.

“AI is no longer just a buzzword — it’s redefining how media organizations operate, and enhancing so many of the tasks required for achieving excellence in journalism,” said Sam Kamel, CEO of Bitcentral. “At NAB Show 2025, we’re excited to showcase how our AI-driven solutions empower broadcasters, and specifically the people engaged in the production of news with smarter metadata management, automated content curation, and enhanced monetization strategies.”

Attendees will also experience:

ViewNexa, Bitcentral’s award-winning solution that enables media companies to seamlessly distribute and monetize content across AVOD, SVOD, and FAST models, with greater flexibility and control.

Fusion Hybrid Storage (FHS), offering a balanced approach to cloud and on-premise storage, ensuring security, scalability, and accessibility for media organizations.

Fusion Gateway, which brings advanced automation and AI integration to media asset management, streamlining content ingestion, metadata enrichment, and asset retrieval for more intelligent workflows.

Join Bitcentral at Booth #W2213 to see these innovations in action and explore how AI-driven workflows can elevate your media operations.