MediaKind to showcase hybrid and cloud streaming innovations at NAB Show 2025

MediaKind (#W1731) is set to unveil its latest products and innovations at NAB Show 2025 (April 6-9, 2025), showcasing high-end streaming solutions that are simpler and more accessible than ever, and designed to solve the most pressing challenges in live and on-demand streaming today. Attendees will get an exclusive first-hand look at MediaKind’s latest advancements in cloud-connected streaming, offering 99.99% reliability, built-in security, robust client Software Development Kits (SDKs), and fully integrated monetization tools.

Among the products presented at MediaKind’s booth #W1731 are MK.IO Beam, a next-generation cloud-connected appliance, and MK.IO, the world’s richest streaming stack, now accessible on all major clouds and marketplaces. When combined, customers can operate a full stack from the source to the client under a single software layer.

“At NAB Show 2025, we’re no longer just talking about cloud — we’re proving what’s possible,” said Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind. “With MK.IO Beam, we’ve brought appliances into the modern era, where they can be deployed, operated, and licensed as seamlessly as any cloud service. Meanwhile, MK.IO runs natively on AWS, Azure, and GCP, giving customers a one-stop solution that scales, secures, and personalizes their streaming experiences. This is what a true cloud company should look like, one that isn’t just adapting to the cloud but is built entirely for it.”

MK.IO Beam: By combining on-prem, off-the-shelf servers with cloud connectivity, MK.IO Beam offers a unique approach expanding the lifespan and viability of traditional architectures while delivering significant operational savings. MediaKind appliances are designed to be easily re-programmed and can be monitored and operated via a cloud orchestration layer. When combined with a variety of commercial consumption models, MK.IO Beam delivers exceptional value to customers across the media and entertainment industry.

MK.IO is a powerful, fully integrated streaming SaaS service that surpasses traditional streaming stacks. With self-onboarding capabilities, a powerful video layer, enhanced integrated security, and a client SDK foundation for app development, MK.IO offers the tools necessary for next generation content experiences. It also includes a robust content and entitlement backend that enhances the overall consumer experience. These capabilities are available on multiple clouds, fully accessible via API, and managed by the MediaKind DevOps team, ensuring unprecedented reliability.

MediaKind’s partner demonstrations at NAB Show 2025

MediaKind will present a series of collaborative partner demonstrations reinforcing the company’s commitment to seamless integration and innovation at every stage of the video ecosystem.

Cross-Cloud Flexibility: Demonstrating MK.IO’s “sign -in, stream live, any cloud, any scale” approach on AWS, Azure, and GCP, ensuring seamless deployments no matter the location or scale of operations.

Multi-View Experiences: In collaboration with Skreens and Bitmovin, unveiling dynamic multi-camera and multi-angle capabilities that elevate audience engagement with immersive viewing options.

Gameday Personalization: Partnering with Spicy Mango to highlight hyper-personalized content flows, creating tailored viewer journeys for every fan during live sports events.

AI-Assisted Production: Collaborating with Grabyo and FX Digital to showcase intelligent, real-time operations for live sports, enhancing production efficiency and providing viewers with greater control over their experience.