Gray adds afternoon hour of Local News Live to 37 stations

Gray Media’s Local News Live’s signature afternoon newscast joins the programming lineup on 37 of the group’s local television stations starting March 17, 2025.

The one-hour newscast featuring top stories from local journalists in Gray newsrooms across the country will air weekdays at 2 p.m. eastern in most markets. This expansion means Local News Live now airs Monday through Friday in a total of 46 television markets and reaches more than 19 million households, according to Nielsen.

This timeslot will put the broadcast in daypart often reserved for syndicated court, talk and lifestyle shows or, in some cases, soap operas. In many markets, the afternoon block of Local News Live airs on Gray stations not affiliated with a big-four network, including digital subchannels affiliated with The CW or carrying MyNetworkTV programming.

Filling this time period with this simulcast not only helps Gray get the Local News Live brand in front of linear viewers, but it’s also likely key to offering original programming during the current syndication drought. Recent years have seen multiple high-profile cancellations for shows that many of these stations drew on, though some of the programs are still offering repackaged repeats as first-run syndication for a time. Although true crime syndicated programming still can draw viewers, there’s also been a significant lack of new launches to replace the ones going off the air.

Local News Live Anchor and National Correspondent Debra Alfarone leads the program with live coverage of breaking news and local views on the day’s biggest stories from reporters across Gray’s 113 markets. Alfarone also fronts a popular franchise “The Good Side,” highlighting solutions-based stories and people who are making a difference across America, according to Gray’s announcement.

In addition to live reports from local news teams, the program focuses on the local impact of national and international stories. Gray’s Washington, D.C., Bureau team contributes daily, including White House press briefing updates from White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor Jon Decker. Senior National Correspondent Peter Zampa reports live from New York City covering relevant topics including Wall Street and the United Nations.

“Local News Live is uniquely positioned to deliver the stories the nation is talking about through a distinctly local lens,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen in a statement. “We are excited to increase our footprint and deliver impactful news and information to millions more viewers.”

Local News Live launched in February 2021 as a national free ad-supported streaming news network to provide live news coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps and mobile apps. Local News Live will remain available on Gray’s local apps and continue to provide audiences non-stop access to local and national news feeds.

